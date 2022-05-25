🌱 Miami Tesla Dealership Fire + Deauville Resort Property Acquired – Patch

Ads

Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 87 Low: 79.

Here are the top five stories today in Miami:

1. A joint venture between Prestige and Florida Value Partners bought the closed Salvation Army at 7450 West Fourth Avenue for $15 million, according to a deed. Seller Hialeah 4.9 QOZB is managed by Alexander Ruiz, COO of Prestige. The entity had bought the 4.9-acre property from the Salvation Army in December for $8.3 million, a separate deed shows. (The Real Deal)

2. A 14-year-old girl’s dog had to be put down after, police said, the pet was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer responding to a landlord-tenant dispute in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering an internal affairs investigation. Police have not provided additional information about the shooting.(WSVN)

3. Multiple cars were damaged in a fire at a Miami Tesla dealership that was caught on camera. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the lot at 3851 Bird Road. (NBC Miami)

4. A Miami-Dade police car and an SUV collided Monday morning outside Miami Southridge Senior High School in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, the police officer was heading north on Southwest 114th Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. when a Subaru made a left to go into the school’s parking lot, crossing directly in the path of the officer’s car. (WPLG Local 10)

5. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross signed a contract on Friday to purchase the Deauville Resort property in North Beach with plans to redevelop the property. Ross has hired Frank Gehry, “one of the world’s greatest living architects,” to design the new project. (The Next Miami)

