Netflix, T-Mobile, Amazon, Costco, Louis Vuitton, and Ray-Ban: Top Scams and Phishing Schemes of the Week – Trend Micro News

This week we’ve found a large number of scams that you need to watch out for, including ones relating to Netflix, T-Mobile, Amazon, Costco, Louis Vuitton, and Ray-Ban. Would you have been able to spot all the scams?

Phishing is one of the most commonly used tactics by scammers. Conventionally, while impersonating famous brands, they send out fake text messages and emails containing phishing links and try to entice you into opening them with various lies.

In such phishing schemes, the links lead you to fake log-in pages that appear to belong to various brands. These pages require you to submit log-in credentials to download a software update, change account settings, or whatever other tasks the scammers have asked you to complete. Here are some examples:

This is not the first time we’ve reported on Netflix SMS phishing scams. Impersonating Netflix and falsely claiming that there are issues with your account, scammers prompt you to click on the attached link to retrieve it:

The link will take you to a fake Netflix log-in page where you are asked to submit your log-in credentials. Don’t fall for it!

Phishing links also often take you to online survey pages that state you can claim a gift by filling out an online questionnaire. After you complete the questionnaire, you are prompted to enter credit card details before your “gift” can be delivered.

Of course, there is NO gift — the scammers’ ultimate goal is to steal your personal information! They’ll record everything you enter on these fake pages and use it to commit cybercrimes: e.g., hack into your bank account, withdraw money, or steal your identity. Don’t let them!

Besides text message scams, scammers also use emails to urge you to take a fake online survey:

T-Mobile text message scams have also reappeared, and this week we’ve spotted a lot of them:

The link leads you to a fake T-Mobile website that asks for your account email address and password. Don’t get scammed!

We’ve also observed T-Mobile survey scam emails. Note: you won’t get any gifts, and your sensitive data will end up in the scammers’ hands!

Costco scams are no longer news to us and the text message scams have gone viral again:

The links will take you to a fake Costco online survey page that looks like this:

In the end, you will be asked to enter credit card details which will be recorded by the scammers. They can then steal your money!

Who doesn’t want a free iPhone 13? However, if you receive an offer to get one for FREE, please think twice before you click!

Again, the link will take you to an online survey page:

You already know what will happen… Don’t fill in anything!

Amazon survey scams are anything but new to us. This week, scammers promoted fake Amazon gift cards to lure you into clicking on the attached phishing link in the email:

Apart from phishing scams, online shopping scams are also everywhere. This week we’ve seen copycat websites of Louis Vuitton and Ray-Ban being spread via email. Always be careful when shopping online!

2022 Collection for 90% Off? That sounds too good to be true!

Below is a screenshot of a fake Louis Vuitton page. Please always take a close look at the web address. The official Louis Vuitton web address is us.louisvuitton.com!

We’ve seen fake Ray-Ban sales campaigns several times before, and now the online shopping scams are circulating again via email:

“Ray-Ban/Oakley/Costa Sunglasses Up to 90% Off!” Scammers try to guide you to this fake Ray-Ban website. Be careful!

As ever, if you’ve found this article an interesting and/or helpful read, please do SHARE it with friends and family to help keep the online community secure and protected.

