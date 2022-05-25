Bank of America: Apple seeing ‘modest’ re-acceleration in App Store, China – MacDailyNews

Ads

Update font size. Reset

Apple’s stock price fell early in Tuesday trading as Bank of Americas’ investment arm said that Apple is experiencing a “modest” re-acceleration in App Store spending and downloads alongside improvements in China App Store revenue growth.



Chris Ciaccia for Seking Alpha:

Analyst Wamsi Mohan, who rates Apple shares buy with a per-share price target of $200, noted that global App Store revenue in the current quarter has risen 7% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, as of April 30, citing data from Sensor Tower.

The data also showed that total downloads on iPhones and iPads are up 5% year-over-year to 3.2 billion, with the average selling price per download up 1.7% year-over-year.

In contrast, App Store revenue grew about 6% year-over-year in the company’s recent quarter.

Separately, App Store revenue in China grew 11% year-over-year in April, compared to 6% growth in March, while downloads grew 9% year-over-year in April, versus just 6% in March.

“We note that app store compares get materially easier over the next several [quarters] that can drive a re-acceleration,” Mohan wrote in a note to clients.

MacDailyNews Take: Upside. Bank of America currently has a $200 price target on Apple shares.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

amzn_assoc_tracking_id = “macdailynews-20”;

amzn_assoc_ad_mode = “manual”;

amzn_assoc_ad_type = “smart”;

amzn_assoc_marketplace = “amazon”;

amzn_assoc_region = “US”;

amzn_assoc_design = “enhanced_links”;

amzn_assoc_asins = “B09JQMJHXY”;

amzn_assoc_placement = “adunit”;

amzn_assoc_linkid = “aa382b309a70c783d531de4d16fe9687”;

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

“Prehistoric Planet” is a nature series, executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, that takes current research of dinosaurs and…

In a significant expansion of its Irish workforce, Apple has announced plans to build a new office building on its Cork campus that will be…

Apple demonstrated an AR/VR mixed-reality headset to its board of directors and has a “consumer release planned for 2023.” Whenever Apple’s…

Apple TV+ today announced a 10-episode series order for “Las Azules,” a new one-hour Spanish-language crime drama based on the thrilling…

Today, Apple unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including keynote and Platforms State of the Union…

Enter your email address to follow MacDailyNews and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 21,778 other subscribers



Follow 🙂

source