Apple wins MacBook Pro 'Stage Light' class action appeal – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

A Ninth Circuit judge has ruled in favor of Apple over an appeal intended to revive a class action lawsuit concerning the “stage light,” or “flexgate,” defect that allegedly caused screen flaws in the MacBook Pro.

Plaintiffs originally sued Apple in 2020, claiming that the company was aware that MacBook Pro models from 2016 and 2017 were prone to screen failures. Specifically, reportedly defective cables meant that dark patches appeared on the screen, or even made the display unusable.

However, in July 2021, the case was dismissed. US District Judge Edward Davila concluded that the plaintiffs had failed to show that the issue was a safety hazard, nor prove the concomitant allegation that Apple concealed knowledge of the problem.

The plaintiffs have subsequently appealed against that 2021 ruling, but according to Bloomberg Law, the appeal has now been denied.

In denying the appeal, a Ninth Circuit court said that Apple had no duty to disclose the issue. Prior rulings said that since it manifested in some users after the warranty period, Apple had no specific obligation to do anything about it, beyond the repair authorization extension it approved.

Following iFixit’s research that established the cause was a too-thin cable integrated into the display, Apple did launch a repair program in 2019 for affected models.

I can’t see how this could ever be a ‘safety issue,’ and since the repair program payed for repairs up to 4 years after purchase that should have taken care of any financial ‘injury’ so I’m not sure what the point of a class action suit was. Besides the obvious goal of enriching the lawyers, that is.

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Apple highlights studies saying that the App Store is good for small business

Apple's Beats & Daily Paper collaborate for special edition Studio Buds

Global digital tax plans delayed to 2024

Apple notifies Swift Student Challenge winners, updates WWDC COVID precautions

AirTag stalking incidents prompts Oklahoma State University police to warn students & faculty

Apple's iPhone emergency SOS saves woman from attempted rape

One iPhone 14 model is weeks behind schedule because of China lockdowns

Apple TV+ reveals 'Las Azules' Spanish-language crime drama

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Apple's smart speaker family could expand in the future, with speculation of a new HomePod release on the way. Here's what Apple is rumored to be preparing to launch.

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

We got our hands on the new OnePlus 10 Pro and compared to Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro line for this in-depth showdown.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

The Iodyne Pro Data offers storage for creative professionals working in teams, combining multiple Thunderbolt connections with high capacity NVMe SSD storage, in an appliance accessible by multiple users.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

Ads

source