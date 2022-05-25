B.C. Tesla driver kicks out window to escape car fire – CTV News Vancouver

Ads

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a dangerous fire that briefly trapped a Vancouver-area man inside a Tesla.

Jamil Jutha said he was driving towards Mountain Highway in North Vancouver at 10 a.m. Friday when the 2021 Model Y that he purchased just eight months ago suddenly shut down and lost power to all the electronic components.

"The doors wouldn’t open. The windows wouldn’t go down,” Jutha said.

With toxic smoke beginning to fill the cabin through the air vents, Jutha began to panic and quickly made the decision to break his way out of the car.

"Of course, there’s always going to be panic in a moment when you feel trapped,” he said. "I kicked through the window, climbed out and called 911 right away."

Once safely outside, he asked some construction workers from a nearby job site to help him direct traffic around the burning car because he feared the battery might explode.

The fire eventually made its way into the interior of the car with visible flames shooting up in the air as the fire department arrived to put it out.

"We’re very fortunate that this individual had the wherewithal and the strength to kick the window out,” said Chief Brian Hutchinson, with the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire investigators are set to examine the vehicle on Tuesday to try to determine a cause before handing the wreck over to ICBC.

Under normal circumstances, the doors on a Tesla Model Y open electronically with the touch of a button.

There is a mechanical release available for use in an emergency but Jutha said it is not entirely intuitive and can be difficult to figure out in an urgent situation.

The entire section of the door which has the window control switches on it is actually a lever that lifts up to open the door in situations where the car has lost power.

Jutha hopes his experience will encourage other Tesla owners to familiarize themselves with the feature before they find themselves in a situation where they really need it.

CTV News reached out to Tesla for comment on the situation but the company did not respond.

Jutha’s car is likely a write-off and he says another Tesla is not on his shortlist as he shops for a replacement.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.

Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.

Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms Tuesday night after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school.

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials bear responsibility for a culture of rule-breaking that resulted in several parties that breached the U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown rules, a report into the events said Wednesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.

Candidates running for leadership of the federal Conservative party will appear on stage tonight for its French-language debate.

Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.

Police were at the scene of a serious crash near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man in his late 30s drowned while swimming in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday evening.

Calgary is 0-9 when trailing a series 3-1, while in the history of the NHL teams are 296-31 in that sticky situation. Don't tell that to the Flames players, though.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

An 11-year-old girl from Claresholm, Alta. is recovering after being attacked by a dog last Thursday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night with 3:27 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' second-round playoff series.

A man accused of killing two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road is scheduled to testify today.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to return to the stand today at his sex assault trial.

Weaving in personal touches to speeches is a tried and true political tactic, but the Ontario Liberal leader says his politics come from his personal life.

Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.

The federal government is sending vaccines and other 'therapeutics' to Quebec to deal with a recent outbreak of monkeypox that has grown to 15 confirmed cases.

Tens of thousands of Quebec homes remain in the dark days after an intense storm swept through the province.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

Roads in Winnipeg’s West End are now reopened following an early morning crash on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders are now in effect for northern parts of Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding impacts hundreds of properties.

Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

Saskatoon City Council has approved the criteria to be used in selecting a site for a downtown arena and convention centre.

Saskatchewan healthcare officials announced that the province underwent a record breaking increase of new HIV cases, with 237 new diagnoses in 2021.

As more unmarked graves are discovered near the sites of former residential schools, survivors say validation and awareness are two key outcomes from the findings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Kamloops on Monday as an invited guest of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as the First Nation marked the first anniversary of the confirmation of 215 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.

A study from RBC and Canadian think tank Youthful Cities found that Halifax is the least affordable city for young people aged 15 to 29 compared to 26 other major Canadian cities.

Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to — but couldn't open — during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.

If you need a feel-good story for your Tuesday evening, the Saugeen Shores Police Service might have just the one.

A local school board committee is recommending the renaming of Sir John A Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public school, due to their namesake’s.

An Ohsweken man is charged after a vehicle struck the Simcoe Public Library, according to police.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.

Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.

Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.

Two people have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one person needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.

Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course event.

CTV News Programs

Local News

© 2022 All rights reserved. Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

source