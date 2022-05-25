How to Download Instagram Story, Photos Online on Android Mobile, iPhone, Laptop – MySmartPrice

Ads

Here’s how you can save Story and Photo from Instagram on your mobile phone and laptop.

Instagram has become a popular social media platform to express oneself using Stories, photos and videos. The application has become immensely popular among millennials and Gen Z. People just love to post on Instagram to express themselves. Interestingly, there are times when we love one of the image posts or Instagram Story on the application, but sadly it does not allow you to download any of it. But you need to worry as we have found out different workarounds through which you can easily download Instagram Story, photo, video and more that you liked. Before we go into the detailed procedure of downloading Instagram Story or photo, let us know more about Instagram Stories and the photo dimensions that the application allows.

Instagram does not allow you to download the image and Instagram stories directly from its application. However, there are a few applications available on both Android and iOS that allows you to download all the images and even stories with ease. Let’s take a closer look.



There are a plethora of apps that allow you to download Instagram Stories and Images on your Android smartphone with ease. One such application is Story Saver for Instagram Video Downloader Instore. The app allows you to download stories from the platform, make a collage, generate hashtags, download DP, and more. Here’s how you can download Instagram stories and images using this application.



You can also download Instagram stories and photos from other accounts using the Repost Stories application. All you need to do is follow these steps:



You can also download images, videos, and more on your desktop by using Google Chrome extensions. There are multiple extensions available in the Chrome Web Store, some are good while others are bad. However, this one Chrome extension known as Instagram Downloader is probably one of the simplest Chrome extension available on the app store. The extension allows you to download images and video in bulk as well. You can also download all the Instagram Stories with this extension. Here’s how you can do it:



Instagram also has a feature that allows accounts to be set in private. With this, people who are following the account will be able to watch all the content on the profile. However, what if we tell you that there is a way through which you can download photos from a private account. There is a website known as save-insta.com. The website allows users to download private photos and videos from their Instagram private account. Here’s how you can do it.

Instagram automatically delete the Story after 24 hours. However, it gives you an option to add the Story as a Highlight on your profile even after they disappear. One can add different stories in Story Highlights feature, which is present on your profile, just below the profile picture and bio. Here’s how you can add it:

That being said, you can also add more stories to the Highlight. All you need to do is tap and hold on to the particular Highlight and click on edit Highlight. From there you can easily add more Story easily.



Instagram introduced the Stories feature in August 2016. The Stories platform lets users post photos and videos that will vanish after 24 hours. The Instagram Stories appear in a bar at the top of one’s feed. You can tap on it to view the Stories of your friends or the popular accounts you follow. When there’s a new story uploaded by the user, their profile photo will have a colourful ring around it.

In order to view the Stories, you can simply tap on their profile photo and the story will appear. The content played in Instagram Stories follows a chronological order meaning that the oldest Story will be displayed first and the newest will be visible at the last. You can also respond to Stories by sending messages or simply reacting with Emojis.

When you share photos and videos on Instagram, there are two things you need to keep in mind: aspect ratio and size. Aspect ratio basically refers to the width and height of the image and is expressed in ratio like 4:5, 16:9, and so on. It is important to note that Instagram allows you to post photos in a set aspect ratio and image size. Here are few things you should keep in mind:

There are different dimensions and aspect ratios for a normal Instagram post, Instagram story, profile photo, IGTV cover photos, and more. For example, if you are posting a normal Instagram post, the maximum size you can upload is 1080 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, it has to be in a 1:1 aspect ratio. Here we have compiled a table of all the formats along with their respective aspect ratios and dimensions to make things easier for you:



No, you cannot post a 2-minute video as your Instagram story. The platform has a limit for length of videos upload in Stories at 15 seconds. However, if you upload a longer video, it will automatically be chopped and divided into 15 seconds part. So, if you upload 2 minutes, it will be divided into 8 parts with each clip at 15 seconds.

