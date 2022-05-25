American Finances Updates: $250 Child Tax Rebate and $300 Stimulus Check are available | Marca – Marca English

Ads

Our live blog for this Friday May 13 will bring you all the latest news on child tax credit payments, stimulus check programs and social security benefits, as well as various money-saving tips.

1. Assess what you have spent on housing, gas, apparel, education, entertainment, food, and all that you can.

2. Collect all your bank statements and credit card bills.

3. Add up all the monthly from this month and the same month from a year ago.

4. Then subtract all of the spending for 2021 from April 2022

5. Divide the difference by your expenses of 2021

6. What you get as a result is your personal inflation rate.

In the last week, cryptocurrency plummeted in its value. Bitcoin, Ethereum, SHIB, and DogeCoin have a declining trend since they all reached a hit peal at the end of last year.

Before Wednesday, Bitcoin had a value of $31,332. Nevertheless, it slipped below $30,000 for the second week. According to CoinGeki, Bitcoin went down 17% comparing last and the current week.

More information here.

Alaska State Government stepped up as the state with more money granted to their citizens. The chances for a fourth stimulus check from the Biden Administration are gone.

Biden’s economic team didn’t seem convenient to keep granting checks due to inflation. However, Alaska wanted to ease the inflationary pressure on its residents.

More information here.

With the economy looking bad right now as stocks fall and inflation rises, many are predicting the worst for the coming months. However, a Harvard economist has said that a recession isn’t such a sure thing, and lists two factors it will depend on.

“I’m relatively unworried about a recession over the next year because consumer spending has continued to be very strong,” Jason Furman, a Harvard professor, said in the Harvard Gazette, “and consumers have about $2.3 trillion of excess savings that they accumulated during the pandemic that could still spend out over the next couple of years.”

When you get to the end of your working life, it is a big moment and planning for that time will likely mean you need to reach a large financial goal. And data from the Federal Reserve indicates that most Americans have only saved $65,000 for retirement, a lot less than is recommended.

Indeed, investment firm T.Rowe Price have released a guide for savers based on income level, with those looking to retire at age 65 should aim to save between seven and 13.5 times their pre-retirement gross income.

Elon Musk is expected to complete a deal to purchase Twitter, but he is halting it for the time being. He tweeted this Friday that the operation is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

One of the main financial concerns for Americans is their student loan, if they went to college. It isn’t easy to pay it off, but there are several tips that can help you to reach the target more quickly.

You can read more here for some tips that you can use to try and pay off your student loan faster.

Several weeks have now passed since the IRS’ tax deadline, meaning millions of Americans are now waiting for their tax refund. Although the normal time for this to be paid is three weeks, there have been some delays. Still, you can get an accurate update by using the IRS’ ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool.

Going to the supermarket hasn’t been a fun experience of late, with rising prices and a lack of stock. Now, there is a shortage of baby formula, which is particularly worrying. There are, fortunately, some alternatives.

You can read more here to find out what to do if you are affected by the shortage in baby formula.

Families in Connecticut are about to receive a one-off Child Tax Rebate worth 250 dollars. It comes after a record budget surplus in the state, with Connecticut taxpayers who meet certain income thresholds to be given this payment.

You can read more here about this 250 dollar child tax credit payment.

The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program is going to give a one-off 300 dollar check to anyone who filed a 2020 tax return in the state. There is limited eligibility criteria and basically no questions asked.

You can read more here about how to get this 300 dollar stimulus check.

Hello everyone and welcome along to this Friday May 13th’s American Finances live blog. As we do in this space every day, we’ll bring you the latest financial news, benefits programs updates and money-saving tips from across the USA.

Even though federal stimulus checks are a thing of the past, there are some other state-run programs that are putting money in the pockets of low-income and medium-income families.

This includes a one-off no-questions-asked 300 dollar stimulus check that is being sent out to Delawareans this May.

There is also a 250 dollar child tax credit payment coming to certain taxpayers in Connecticut, following a new piece of legislation signed this week.

Even if you’re not from Delaware or Connecticut, there are many other benefits programs available and we’ll break some of them down for you.

As well as our information on the most significant benefits programs, we’ll also explain all you need to know about your 2021 tax return and what to do if you haven’t received your tax refund yet. We’ll explain why they’re taking so long in some places, especially Georgia, and how to access the quick and easy tool where you can use to check the status of your tax refund application.

As we do every day, we’ll also be sure to inform you of the most interesting breaking news from the financial world. If a major deal is going through or if there is a significant development that could affect inflation or gas prices further, we’ll be discussing it.

And, to help combat inflation, we’ll have some money-saving tips for you to keep everyday costs down.

So, as there is every day, there is a lot that will be discussed on this Friday’s live blog for the USA’s latest financial news.

You can follow along with all of our updates, with the most recent ones coming nearest the top of this page.

