“Titanic” Coming Soon To Disney+ (UK/Ireland) – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has announced that the 20th Century Studios film, “Titanic” will be coming to Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland on Friday 3rd June 2022.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Oscar-nominatee Kate Winslet light up the screen as Jack and Rose, the young lovers who find one another on the maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” R.M.S. Titanic. But when the doomed luxury liner collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, their passionate love affair becomes a thrilling race for survival. From acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron comes a tale of forbidden love and courage in the face of disaster that triumphs as a true cinematic masterpiece.

It’s worth noting that in North America, the film is distributed by Paramount Pictures, so won’t be coming to Disney+ in this region.

Are you looking forward to watching “Titanic” on Disney+ in June?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Ads

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source