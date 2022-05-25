Broadway Exchange NFT Marketplace Launches Featuring Broadway Cares, May We All, Girl from the North Country, More – Playbill.com

Ads

The company will sell digital collectibles, connections, and experiences for theatre fans.

Theatre NFT marketplace MuseWorks Labs launched The Broadway Exchange to sell digital collectibles, connections, and experiences for theatre fans (including free tickets, behind-the-scenes events, and meet-and-greets) with 90% of the sales profits benefitting the participating shows, and 3% of gross sales benefitting non-profit organizations, including Broadway Cares and The Entertainment Community Fund.

The launch will feature three NFT collections, including the first-ever NFTs created for Broadway Cares, the new country musical May We All, and Off-Broadway’s Stranger Sings the Parody Musical. Upcoming projects includes NFTs for Broadway’s Girl from the North Country, West End’s 2:22 A Ghost Story, Bonnie & Clyde, and the non-profit Broadway for Arts Education.

“The past two years of the pandemic have been brutal for live theatre,” shares MuseWorks Labs President Sue Gilad. “We believed we needed a better way to help the theatre community build something long-lasting that could keep productions alive, help fund future projects, and help make the economics of theatre more resilient and equitable for everyone.

“Our show features both the music from some of country’s biggest stars as well as the performances of some of Broadway’s favorite stars,” adds May We All Executive Producer Michael Barra. “Theatre fans and country music fans are among the most passionate out there, and this allows us to provide special collectible moments for both. We’re confident that our audiences will want new and exciting ways to commemorate and celebrate their favorite moments from May We All by collecting our NFTs.”

For more information, visit BwayX.com.

