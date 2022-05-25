Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 25: Bitcoin up, Binance Coin biggest gainer – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 25 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.29 percent to $1.29 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 14.56 percent to $71.64 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.98 billion, 11.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.83 billion, which is 87.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin traded above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of world’s largest cryptocurrency rose 0.25 percent to 44.46 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been cautioning investors and the government against cryptocurrencies and continues to maintain its position, more so amid the current crypto market crash, said governor Shaktikanta Das.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Das said, “We have been cautioning against crypto and look at what has happened to the crypto market now. Had we been regulating it already, then people would have raised questions about what happened to regulations. This is something whose underlying (value) is nothing. There are big questions on how do you regulate it. Our position remains very clear, it will seriously undermine the monetary, financial and macroeconomic stability of India.”

Das also believes that the government too seems to be in sync with the regulator’s stance that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value.

On the international side, The European Central Bank (ECB) said cryptos will pose a risk to financial stability if the emerging sector maintains its rapid growth of the last two years and financial firms deepen their involvement, Reuters reported.

The ECB in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence, lending and financial markets.

“Systemic risk increases in line with the level of inter-connectedness between crypto-assets and the traditional financial sector,” it said.

Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source