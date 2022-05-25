Earn King sized gains with Sanzooz Finance (SZFT), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) – FX Empire

Ads

These 3 cryptos could help in providing great profits in the future.

Sanzooz Finance is an Ethereum based protocol that allows the issuance of decentralized assets or artificial assets that will then be collateralized by the SZFT Token. The Sanzooz Finance network allows the creation of artificial or tokenized assets which can be traded through a smart contract easily without the need for actually holding the assets.



The SZFT Token will help in the trading of artificial fiat currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Sanzooz Finance will also allow the trading of derivatives such as options and futures. It will allow users to gain access to leverage facilities and amplify their profits.

The entire ecosystem will be governed under one big umbrella DAO known as Sanzooz DAO which will operate smaller DAOs. These smaller subnet DAOs will control numerous functions. Token holders will therefore gain from getting a say in the decentralized ecosystem being proposed by the Sanzooz Finance protocol.

Artificial assets are created when SZFT Token holders will use Mintr, a decentralized application for interacting with contract users. Holders will need to stake SZFT tokens as collateral. Once an asset is minted, debt has been issued which will need to be repaid by the holder by burning assets in order to exit the system.

This is an exciting new investment opportunity because holders will gain exposure to a variety of asset classes on Ethereum without owning the underlined assets or relying on a third-party custodian.

Holders of SZFT Token will have the ability to stake the token to gain a passive source of income. Users will also be able to gain a portion of the exchange fees ranging from 0.1 to 1% which will be airdropped to holders on a weekly basis.

Ripple has introduced cross-chain functionality and the XRP ledger allows Ripple holders to move their XRP to 12 different blockchains including Avalanche, Fantom, and Solana. The XRP ledger cross-bridge integration also allows these top coins to be moved into the XRP ledger.

Moreover, WXRP issued by HeXTrust in association with wraapped.com has witnessed a rise in XRP being circulated on the Ethereum network with almost 16 million XRP existing in the Ethereum ecosystem. Currently, WXRP can be minted currently on Binance.com and will also be available on XRP.com through a cross-chain decentralized bridge.

The XRP ledger will provide more cross-chain integrations options for its uses in the near future. Cross-chain compatibility is very important for project developers as it allows them to utilize tools and platforms across different blockchain networks. The XRP Token has seen tremendous growth and is likely to remain a strong altcoin in the coming future.

The Solana blockchain network has organized an activate and build hackathon event for project developers seeking to build on the Solana ecosystem. The hackathon event will be running from 18 to 22 may and will offer $100K in prices and $45k in scholarships.

It is one of the first multi-chain hackathon events leading to close networking between different blockchain ecosystems. This hackathon event is designed to encourage project developers to experiment with multi-chain ecosystems.

The SOL Token has seen a huge price spike and could witness another year of bull returns as cross-chain solutions are deployed across the Solana ecosystem.

