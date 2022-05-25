9to5Mac Happy Hour 365: Apple Headset news heats up, iPad Pro redesign details – 9to5Mac

Ads

January 21

Seth Kurkowski

– Jan. 21st 2022 7:49 am PT

@SethKurk

Benjamin and Zac follow up with even more Apple headset rumors, discuss whether ProMotion will trickle down the iPhone lineup, new details about the 2022 iPad Pro redesign, and the App Store has a date with the Dutch authorities.

Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

@SethKurk

Apple releases 2022 Apple Watch Pride bands and faces

AirPods Pro 2 set to launch this year with Lightning

WWDC 2022: Five new software features we expect

New HomePod launching in late 2022 or early 2023

source