Forsyth man and school district employee arrested on child molestation charges – Yahoo! Voices

Ads

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on Tuesday accused of sexual assault against a minor.

Jared Latrell Jordan of Thomaston is accused of child molestation, incest, sexual battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators secured arrest warrants and took Jordan into custody without incident.

Jordan is an employee in the Upson County School System, however, his crimes, officials said does not involve any students with the district.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beware of dangerous, invasive plant in Georgia, it could be growing in your yard

Dozens of Georgians exposed to toxic chemical in at-home COVID-19 test kits

Neighbors concerned about homeless woman using the restroom in the yard of an abandoned home

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043, extension 235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police allege Todd Burnim “drugged his victims and engaged” in criminal sexual behavior with three different victims all under the age of 13.

“My dad loved this city. He loved Idaho Falls more than anything — whether he was mayor or police officer,” the mayor’s son said.

She also revealed in a new interview that she wants to try stand-up comedy and acting.

At the Quad summit in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden pays humourous tribute to newly elected Australian premier Anthony Albanese, who came straight to the summit after being sworn-in following his victory in last weekend's election.

Twenty-one public figures from Ohio are among 900-plus included in the new Russia travel ban, issued in retaliation over the U.S. role in Ukraine.

The international press responds scathingly to the tolerance for gun violence in the US: ‘nothing fundamentally changes’

(Reuters) -The Biden administration made a revised proposal on Wednesday to ban the disposal of mining waste in Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed, dealing a potential death blow to the contentious Pebble Mine project that has been pursued for over a decade. The project, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits, has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years as Bristol Bay's salmon has supported important wildlife and a multibillion-dollar industry. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a statement it is seeking public comments on the revised proposal at hearings in June as well as by written submissions through July 5.

Leah Menzies, an 18-year-old student, called the discovery "a moment straight out of a movie"

"I'm hustling on my own," the actress tells PEOPLE of the biggest misconception about her life as the daughter of TV star Candace Cameron Bure and NHL vet Valeri Bure

Bailey also compared filming the iconic steamy Season 2 bathtub scene to a not-so-sexy "water birth."

A girl reported she had a sexual relationship with Dane Ayers, who was 6 years older, when they met while training at Hertz Arena.

The Manatee County Planning Commission has approved a proposal to locate a mature-themed circus production in East Manatee.

When Dolphins safety Eric Rowe lines up in the secondary during practice — perhaps, a bit deeper than usual — and sees wide receiver Tyreek Hill lined up, he admits there’s a bit of relief they’re now wearing the same colors.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled the scene on foot, but the driver of the other vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man died.

It's time to play the game sweeping through the 2022 NBA playoffs: Dirty or not dirty?

In her contest against the last anti-abortion rights Democrat in the House, Jessica Cisneros is hoping the impending fall of Roe v. Wade can galvanize a wave of pro-choice voters

Discounts on flip flops, sunscreens and even peacock floats await

An Aliquippa man will face trial for charges including criminal homicide.

Cryer was not wanted on federal charges. His warrant was being served by a federal task force which ended in his killing by the U.S. Marshals service.

The Republican Party is now seeking to disenfranchise its own voters

source