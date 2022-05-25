Blockchain Intelligence Group launches Dash and Dogecoin Support – GlobeNewswire

Ads

May 25, 2022 08:00 ET | Source: BIGG Digital Assets Inc. BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain Intelligence Group , a global cryptocurrency compliance and intelligence company, owned by BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) ( CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), announces full support for both the Dash and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies in its data tools ecosystem. Exchanges, banks and law enforcement now can track and trace, and risk score Dash and Dogecoin. Blockchain Intelligence Group now supports 11 blockchains plus 372,000+ ERC-20 tokens.

“Convenience is driving the adoption of crypto,” said Lance Morginn, president, Blockchain Intelligence Group. “Integrating Dash and Dogecoin adds to our world-class investigation and compliance analytics for blockchains.”

More than 10,000 online retailers and merchants accept DASH. There are 250 Dash-enabled ATMs in the Americas and Europe. Dash was designed to be a more cost-effective and efficient electronic cash system than its parent, Bitcoin. Doge rose to prominence as a meme coin and now is a leading tipping coin on social media platform Reddit and crowdfunding charitable causes.

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s flagship product, QLUE™ , is a blockchain data analytics and visualization engine trusted by government, finance, and law enforcement investigators around the world. QLUE provides the maximum granularity possible, mapping digital assets transaction-to-transaction.

BitRank Verified ® gives banks and businesses confidence in risk mitigation and regulatory compliance through real-time transaction monitoring and risk scoring to quickly clear low-risk transactions and investigate high-risk ones.

Learn more about Blockchain Intelligence Group at www.blockchaingroup.io .

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

