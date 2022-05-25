World's First MetaFi CHO NFT Collection Sold Out Instantly – GlobeNewswire

Ads

April 27, 2022 15:00 ET | Source: Choise.com Choise.com

London, UNITED KINGDOM

London, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Choise.com, the world’s first MetaFi (CeFi/DeFi) platform, has successfully closed their innovative CHO NFT Sale.

CHO NFT Sale is the first of its kind token sale for the crypto market. Thanks to the revolutionary web 3.0 technologies, the Choise.com team combined the selling power of the NFT collection (DeFi) and the traditional token sale (CeFi) to create the world’s first MetaFi NFT collection. Yesterday, the first DeFi users were able to become owners of CHO tokens through purchasing NFTs.

Choise.com Team has recorded increased interest in the CHO NFT Sale from the Community: 1,000 NFTs were redeemed for a total amount of $160,000. A total of 1,000 NFTs were issued and now act as a “key” to CHO tokens, which can be claimed directly from the user’s profile on the Choise.com website.

CHO token sale followed standard GameFi attributes: buyers randomly received rare NFTs that provided bonuses, including additional free CHO tokens and attractive unlocks from 50 to 100%.

“Let’s not hide the fact that Choise.com was created as a “revolutionary” project for the cryptocurrency market. The launch of such NFTs was the proof of that. Already now we can say with confidence that Choise.com will continue to develop in the direction of innovation. The roadmap within the overall strategy involves the introduction of completely new products for the cryptocurrency market, which have no analogues at the moment and which will be introduced and announced throughout the coming months,” said Choise.com COO Austin Kimm.

About Choise.com

Choise.com is a MetaFi (CeFi/DeFi) ecosystem based on Crypterium CeFi solutions and the Charism DeFi protocol that finds new solutions to run CeFi protocols. The MetaFi ecosystem includes both the CeFi engines already used by the Crypterium platform and the highly profitable DeFi tools that are in development.

In April 2022, Choise.com successfully completed three funding stages conducted on the Crypterium platform, SolRazr, OccamRazer, and Bitbns launchpads, selling 100% of the announced CHO tokens for a total of $1.47 million.

