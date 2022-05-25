Bitcoin’s Price Today, 25 May 2022: BTC Down 0.05% On Yesterday – Yahoo News UK

Ads

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 1:07 pm BST, is £23,555 ($29,424), according to CoinMarketCap. It’s down 3.70% from last week and down 24.19% from one month ago.

The 24-hour trading volume is around £23.9 billion ($29.9 billion), and it has a market cap of about £448.7 billion ($560.5 billion).

The 52-week high of Bitcoin is £50,843 ($68,790), while the 52-week low is £21,616 ($26,350).

If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of £21,615.91 ($26,350.49) and sold it at today’s price of £23,555.11 ($29,423.70), you’d earn £1,939.20 ($3,073.21) for a positive return of 8.23%.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of £50,843.44 ($68,789.63) and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of 115.85%, or £27,288.33 ($21,419.75).

If you haven’t started investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realise. Past performance is not a predictor of future results. Purchasing Bitcoin is speculative and you may lose all of your investment.

Bitcoin has fallen by 0.05% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is above its 52-week low of £21,616 ($26,350).

Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of £24,599 ($30,665) and a low of £23,251 ($28,709).

The cryptocurrency, overall, has moved down during the past three months. Over the past 90 days, it has fallen to its current price of £23,555 ($29,424).

There are currently 19,048,937 Bitcoins in circulation, and there’s a maximum supply of 21 million.

Analysts project that the last Bitcoin will be mined sometime around 2140. No new Bitcoins will enter circulation after this point.

As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today. But the ins and outs of this cryptocurrency can be difficult to understand. Here’s a look at how Bitcoin works .

Dyson is planning to bring a long-standing promise of sci-fi films to life.

OXFORD United will hold open training sessions for fans to watch during the club’s pre-season trip to Marbella.

Corentin Moutet played his hero Rafael Nadal for the first time. And his idol didn't disappoint. Vicious top spin and wicked angles. Idol chatterBefore their second round clash, Corentin Moutet was quite happy to tell anyone who’d listen that fellow left-hander Rafael Nadal was his hero as he was growing up in Paris. He even slept in the Nike shirts as worn at the French Open by Nadal. Well, that was before the 23-year-old joined the ATP tour. And the world number 139 got the chance to play his

Amber Heard has alleged that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs when they dated. Sources deny the claim

The price of shares in Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras fell Tuesday in reaction to President Jair Bolsonaro firing its boss after only 40 days on the job.

Cards branded with Australian government’s ‘Zero Chance’ logo and QR code to border force website distributed in Indonesia

<p>This funny video shows a cheeky crow annoying a fox – by gently pecking at its bum as it tries to bask in the sun. </p><p>Mia Burns, 26, shot the cute footage while walking around De Beauvoir Square in Hackney, London. </p><p>The account manager said: “I was dogsitting a pup at the time and I was just walking the dog around De Beauvoir Square when I saw the fox. </p><p>“I thought he looked really cute and was filming him and while I was filming the crow approached from across the park. </p><p>“I filmed a number of videos of the crow pecking the fox over and over again. The fox was just being patient, the sun was just shining on the fox and he was sunbathing.” </p><p>In the footage, a crow can been seen sidling up to a fox – before gently pecking at its bum, causing it to jump. </p><p>After the fox had settled down to enjoy the sun again, the crafty bird creeps up from behind as if it was going to hassle the fox again – but quickly flies away when the fox turns around.</p>

The reality star said US lawmakers should be ‘pushed’ to enact legislation more suited to modern times.

A fire resulted in gas explosions at the Prairies de la Mer campsite in Grimaud, France, on Tuesday, May 24, with over 2,500 campers moved to safety, according to local news reports.One person and two children were “slightly” poisoned, officials said, with the fire destroying 18 mobile homes and damaging four.According to France Bleu Grimaud, the fire spread quickly because cylinders of gas stored in the dwellings exploded, causing the fire to jump from one mobile home to the next.According to a machine translation, local media said about 2,500 campers at the site were brought to safety, first evacuated to the beach before being directed to other bungalows in a secure area of the campsite. Fourteen people were evacuated from the campsite, and 30 will have to be relocated. Five cars were also destroyed by the flames.This video taken by Aure Ly shows smoke billowing from the area. Credit: Auré Ly via Storyful

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling was flat against the dollar and rose against the euro on Wednesday, having briefly lost ground against both currencies following publication of a report detailing COVID lockdown-breaching parties at the office of Britain's prime minister. A failure of leadership was to blame for a culture that led to the alchohol-fuelled gatherings being held, the report by senior official Sue Gray said. After its conclusions emerged, sterling fell as much as 0.4% against the dollar but by 1432 GMT was flat at $1.2530.

Offshore Energies UK, which represents the offshore oil and gas industry, said the tax would undermine investor confidence.

The ban on poultry gatherings will also end on June 1, 2022.

Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Chris Evans called for an end to violence and criticised the US government.

New report reveals that 26 per cent of women of colour have changed their hairstyle at work

Jerry Huang's aquatic pets rarely feel like two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl because they get to go for regular strolls. In Taiwan's Taichung City, Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels.

After making it through the spring planting season, sometimes with the help of bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukraine's farmers are facing another challenge – finding enough diesel for the harvest to come. The war with Russia cut fuel supplies just as farmers stepped up work for the spring season and they have lost about 85% of their normal supplies since the conflict started on Feb. 24, farmers, fuel distributors and analysts say. The total area planted with grain this spring is already expected to be up to 30% smaller than last year because of the fighting, and yields could drop too if farmers don't get fuel so they can apply chemicals and harvest crops at the right time.

MP references Derry Girls during Troubles legacy debate in Commons

Harry Styles realises he wasn't meant to be doing CBeebies story in PJs

A BELOVED grandson broke his grandmother's heart by stealing thousands of pounds from her in the last months of her life, York Crown Court heard.

Ukraine will continue fighting until it has recovered all of its territory, its president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed. Mr Zelensky said he would only be willing to speak directly to Vladimir Putin about a diplomatic end to the conflict and not through intermediaries. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Zelensky said if the Russian leader “understands reality" there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic solution, but Moscow should withdraw its troops out of Ukraine’s pre February 24 territory.

source