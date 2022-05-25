Top Cryptocurrency Prices today (April 29): Solana, XRP, ADA, Terra lose up to 5%; BTC, DOGE, BNB in Green – The Financial Express

Ads

The Financial Express

Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (April 29, 2022): Crypto market cap increased by just 0.13% in the last 24 hours to $1.80 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data on Friday morning (10.20 am). Most of the top 10 cryptos lost value in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 14.73% to $96.84 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $9.83 billion, which is 10.15% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $82.59 billion, which is 85.59% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41.64%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $39,483. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 2.67% in the last 7 days In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 0.43%. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling around Rs 31,97,063.

Experts say that dip buying in Bitcoin has been increasing due to jump in social volume.

“Social interest, particularly in buying the dip, has been increasing during BTC’s recent pullback. According to on-chain data by Santiment, social volume for BTC shot up significantly over the past few days,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld, told FE Online.

Though BTC breached the $40,000 level today, it quickly declined below the same level.

Experts say it will be difficult for Bitcoin to recover high price.

“What this indicates is that Bitcoin’s price recovery will not be a walk in the park. The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock highlights a massive barrier running from $39,099 to $40,245. Investors who bought BTC in this zone would be seeking to liquidate, adding to the selling pressure,” said Bhathija.

ALSO READ | India to take a considered view on crypto: FM Sitharaman

“We also need to keep in mind that almost $2B worth of options will expire today; it’s highly likely that market participants will try to push BTC below $39,000,” he added.

Prices of several other top 10 crypto assets have decreased significantly in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 1.16% to $2919 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 2.85%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 3.32% to $386 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 1.69%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 1.89% to $0.637in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 13.22%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 2.04 to $97.29 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 5.66%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 1% to $0.8331 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 9.18%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 4.95% to $85.49 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 8.66%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 4.39% to $66.54 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 12.9%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by over 2% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 0.69% over the last day,. DOGE is currently ranked 10th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1427 while SHIB price was $0.00002305.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

source