Gnox (GNOX) is ready to battle the Crypto Goliaths Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVA) and Solana (SOL) – Cryptonews

Gnox is stepping into the ring to do battle with the established crypto goliaths. All have heard of what happened to the Philistine giant Goliath when faced by David the young boy who cast a stone striking the giant dead. Gnox will be the project to do what everyone thought was impossible.

Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap currently over $250 billion. Ethereum is seen as being responsible for launching the DeFi space with its ability to execute smart contracts leading to the development of Dapps (Decentralised Applications). Ethereum is a household name and was developed in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin a Russian born Canadian programmer. The significance of Ethereum cannot be understated, it has allowed for the development of peer-to-contract interactions laying the entire foundation for the DeFi space.

Avax is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, a layer 1 protocol, that set out to solve the typical trilemma of scalability, security, and decentralisation with its innovative PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism. It is EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible and thus can execute smart contracts. Avax is the token used to power the ecosystem, facilitate transactions, and distribute network rewards. Avalanche features popular DEXs (Decentralised Exchanges) such as TraderJoe and has a current market cap of nearly $9 billion.

Sol the native token of the Solana network. Solana hailed as an Ethereum killer was created in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko and aimed primarily to solve the issue of scalability by offering incredible throughput of transactions per second (TPS) all whilst keeping transactional costs low. With a market cap north of $18 billion it is in the top 10 cryptocurrencies when ranked by total market capitalisation. The Solana network represents a departure in tradition for layer 1 protocols, it established its blockchain with a unique programmable language setting itself up to challenge the authority and long-standing reign of Ethereum and solidity.

Gnox is the first protocol to offer yield farming as a service. The project has been custom-built to reward long term investors through the introduction of buy and sell taxes which are utilised to form a treasury. This treasury is then employed for the benefit of token holders giving them the ability to experience the best yield opportunities within the DeFi sphere and is the first reflection token of its type thus holding the first-mover advantage. Gnox takes all the yields generated from the treasury and distributes them amongst investors, whilst never touching the principle of the treasury, leading to a sustainable and long-term growth-orientated passive investment. Gnox brings DeFi investment to the world streamlining the process to make it as simple as possible and has already been audited by the leading names in smart contract security. Currently in its presale phase Gnox promises to be one of the most exciting projects of 2022.

