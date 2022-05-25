iPad Mini With Slimmer Bezels and No Home Button Coming Later This Year – MacRumors

Ads

Apple is working on a revamped version of the iPad mini that will feature the first design update the smaller-sized tablet has seen in six years, according to a new report from Bloomberg.



The updated ‌iPad mini‌ will feature narrower screen bezels, with Apple also testing a design that does away with the Home button. We’ve heard several prior rumors about Apple’s work on a new version of the ‌iPad mini‌, which could feature a display that measures in at 8.5 to 9 inches, a notable increase from the current 7.9-inch display.

Images of an ‌iPad mini‌ dummy model even leaked earlier this year, though it is not clear if that dummy model was accurate as it did feature a Home button.

In addition to a new ‌iPad mini‌, Apple is also working on a thinner version of the low-cost entry-level iPad that’s aimed at students, with both the ‌iPad mini‌ and the new low-cost ‌iPad‌ planned for “as early as the end of this year.”

Bloomberg‘s report also highlighted a new iPad Pro coming in 2022 that could feature MagSafe wireless charging capabilities as well as the ability to reverse charge other wireless devices.

