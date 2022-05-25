Tesla still planning to add additional FSD Beta testers with 10.12.2 – Not a Tesla App

Tesla owners who have opted-in to Tesla’s Safety Score have been eagerly awaiting the expansion of the Full Self Driving Beta program.
Tesla has reportedly not added additional testers in the US since late 2021.
Since then, there have been many owners who have maintained a Safety Score of 99 or even 100, and are still waiting to receive access to the FSD software.
However, it looks like we may be getting closer to Tesla expanding the beta to additional owners.
On May 14th, Twitter user Dan Burkland asked Elon Musk if Tesla plans to expand the FSD Beta to owners who have a Safety Score of 98+ with beta 10.12.
Elon Musk responded and said that the beta would not only be expanded to additional users with 10.12.2, but that Tesla would also drop the required Safety Score to 95+ (a drop of five points from the initial testers group).
This conversation took place before beta 10.12 was released externally. Since then, Tesla has released FSD Beta 10.12 and 10.12.1 with many improvements and new visualizations.
FSD Beta 10.12.2 may be the next beta Tesla releases unless they decide to release a minor bug fix for 10.12.1.
Just a couple of days ago, Dan took to Twitter again to find out whether Tesla still plans to increase the size of the beta pool with 10.12.2.
Elon once again responded to affirm his earlier comment, with a simple “Yeah.”
Yeah
The newest FSD beta, version 10.12.1 has garnered attention from users for its incredibly detailed visualizations, including new car models, open car doors, and turn signal status.
It may be several weeks before we see FSD Beta 10.12.2, but it’s good to know that Tesla’s plan is still to increase the number of testers.
While the price of FSD has ranged drastically ($12,000 in the US now), one cannot deny the seemingly unfair nature of beta exclusion for seemingly mild safety infractions (as deemed by the Safety Score).
However, as the FSD program expands (Tesla plans to roll out FSD Beta to everyone this year) to a new tier of drivers, it remains an invitation-only Beta.
For the most part, Tesla’s choice to limit the number of users to top-tier safety scores has resulted in a low number of reported crashes.
As the FSD algorithms improve through the growing datasets being analyzed, one could expect the FSD Beta group to expand beyond the current anticipated 95+ Safety Score cut.
What remains to be seen is how much tolerance Tesla will have for drivers with lower Safety Scores that might endanger the reputation of FSD while still under Beta status.
Some Tesla owners have recently experienced an issue with their powered trunk.
In some cases, owners have reported that their powered trunk stops before closing all the way.
Similar to the pinch feature in power windows, the trunk issue appears to be related to the trunk detecting an object in its path and stops closing prematurely.
As reported by user Kenners in the Telsa Motor Club forum, according to Tesla service the trunk issue is due to a software issue and a fix is included in the 2022.16 update.
“The correct diagnosis into the concern you have with your trunk and can confirm this is a firmware issue. The powered trunk has been programmed to measure electrical current/resistance to determine if it is making contact with an obstacle, the programming has been found to be too sensitive and therefore movement stop unexpectedly as it suspects it has contacted an object. Our engineers are working on a resolution and have reported improvements have been made in firmware level 2022.16, which will roll out to your vehicle in due course. We apologise for any inconveniences caused by this issue, please let us know if you are happy to close down the booking.”
Tip: For owners with a powered trunk, you can adjust the maximum height the trunk opens. This could be useful to prevent the trunk from hitting the top of a garage, or making it easier to reach when closing.
The first signs of 2022.16 were seen about a week ago, but 2022.16.0.2 has now started rolling out more broadly. Like other updates, it may be several weeks before everyone receives 2022.16.
Update 2022.16 also includes other features such as saving music service credentials to your Driver Profile, and improvements to how your vehicle calculates the amount of charge left upon arrival at your destination.
To view the complete release notes for update 2022.16.0.2, check out our software updates page.
Like other automakers, Tesla issues vehicle recalls (many involving minor software tweaks) when a vehicle feature or hardware needs to be changed.
With the release of their latest app update (version 4.9), Twitter user Tesla_App_iOS, noticed that Tesla added a new API that could potentially show vehicle recall information.
It didn’t appear that the Tesla app was yet using this new API, but just a couple days later it can now be seen in the Service area of the app.
The service section of the app is loaded via a webview, which is essentially a webpage that the app loads when the user navigates to that section.
This allows Tesla to make changes to that section without requiring an app update to display new information.
Tesla, along with other car manufacturers, maintains a database of applicable recalls based on the VIN of each respective vehicle, so Tesla already has all the information needed in order to display recalls for your specific vehicle.
Upon navigating to the Service section, Tesla will list any recalls available for your vehicle.
Tapping an individual recall will give you additional information.
Tesla also has a Learn More button that links off to Tesla’s site, where they display detailed information about the given recall.
Since the feature appears to just have gone live recently, it’s not clear yet whether Tesla will send a push notification to the owner when there is a new recall issued.
A notification could prompt the user to schedule service for critical recalls.
What is currently unknown is if software recalls will also be included in the app, or if it’ll be limited to recalls that require Tesla service.
Some software-based recalls, like the removal of Boombox while in drive are displayed in the vehicle’s release notes.
This is a welcome new feature to the Tesla app that makes managing recalls simple and convenient.
You can now easily look at or confirm if there are any outstanding recalls with just a few taps.
The feature is available on iOS and Android.
It looks like this feature may not be available in every region yet, as some users like TeslaChinaRider are not seeing it available in the app yet.
Tesla has a history of testing new features in select markets before releasing it broadly. Hopefully that’s the case with this feature as well.
