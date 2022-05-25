Bitcoin (BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Above $40,000 – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
Bigger Food Crisis Can Be Averted If Asia Remembers Not to Panic
Texas Prosecutor Must Hand Over Secret Netflix Grand Jury Papers
Apple to Boost Pay for US Workers as Inflation Bites
Musk’s Revised Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan, Requires More Cash
Zuckerberg’s Metaverse to Lose ‘Significant’ Money in Near Term
Singapore’s Lee Warns Against Isolating China After Biden Visit
UN Corrects China on Human Rights Chief’s ‘Actual’ Words To Xi
Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees Bitcoin Sinking to $8,000 With Crypto Now ‘Suspect’
The 15 Central Park West of West Palm Beach Hits the Market
Penske Ready for 300,000 Guests in a Full-capacity Indy 500
Panthers’ Joe Thornton Says He’s Undecided on Playing Future
Feed the World? India Has a Chapati Crisis Brewing at Home
Should Central Bankers Be This Clear About Interest Rates?
The Fed Is in No Mood to Take a Break on Inflation
Elon Musk’s 420-Degree Edgelord Pivot Is Getting Stale
Vacationers Head Back to the Skies, and So Do Airfares
A Heart-Failure Drug Tames Palpitations in Long-Covid Patients
BlackRock Opposes McDonald’s Racial Audit While Under One Itself
‘We Deserve More:’ Student Groups Plan Campus Walkouts After Texas School Shooting
‘We Must Do More’: Gabrielle Giffords, Others Commemorate George Floyd’s Murder
The Trouble With Lithium
Tree-Boring Beetle Could Cost South Africa $18.5 Billion
NRA Meeting in Houston Likely to Be Met With Protests After School Shooting
The Cityhood Movement Is Defeated in Metro Atlanta
The State Laws That Are Most Effective at Stopping Mass Shootings
Luna Token Relaunch Kicks Crypto Hype Machine Back Into Gear
Wall Street Traditionalists Spar With FTX Over Crypto Derivatives
Joanna Ossinger and
Vildana Hajric
Bitcoin fell below $37,000 after briefly surpassing $40,000 following Amazon.com Inc.’s denial that its job posting for a digital currency executive meant that it will accept the token for payments this year.
Bitcoin (BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Above $40,000 – Bloomberg
