Stock Markets Today: war toll; UK energy tax; worthless crypto; sharing windfall – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.

Simulcast of Bloomberg Television

Mathew Pritchard’s life changed overnight when he became a TV sensation as one part of international hit show, Dirty Sanchez. However, since then, Pritchard has switched his life up massively, trading in the partying and cameras, for running, cycling and swimming. But the story of how, and why this all happened has been years in the works.

Double Crises From Ukraine to China Take Toll on Global Recovery

Sanctioned Chipmaker SMIC Joins Hang Seng’s ESG Indexes

Shopify Takes Heat From ISS Over Plan to Give CEO More Power

Musk’s Revised Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan, Requires More Cash

Apple to Boost Pay for US Workers as Inflation Bites

Bankrupt Sri Lanka Still Seeking More Oil and Fuel Imports

Singapore’s Lee Warns Against Isolating China After Biden Visit

Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees Bitcoin Sinking to $8,000 With Crypto Now ‘Suspect’

The 15 Central Park West of West Palm Beach Hits the Market

Penske Ready for 300,000 Guests in a Full-capacity Indy 500

Panthers’ Joe Thornton Says He’s Undecided on Playing Future

Feed the World? India Has a Chapati Crisis Brewing at Home

Should Central Bankers Be This Clear About Interest Rates?

The Fed Is in No Mood to Take a Break on Inflation

Elon Musk’s 420-Degree Edgelord Pivot Is Getting Stale

Vacationers Head Back to the Skies, and So Do Airfares

A Heart-Failure Drug Tames Palpitations in Long-Covid Patients

BlackRock Opposes McDonald’s Racial Audit While Under One Itself

‘We Deserve More:’ Student Groups Plan Campus Walkouts After Texas School Shooting

‘We Must Do More’: Gabrielle Giffords, Others Commemorate George Floyd’s Murder

China’s Slumping Economy to Cut Coal Use Even as Output Swells

The Trouble With Lithium

NRA Meeting in Houston Likely to Be Met With Protests After School Shooting

The Cityhood Movement Is Defeated in Metro Atlanta

The State Laws That Are Most Effective at Stopping Mass Shootings

Luna Token Relaunch Kicks Crypto Hype Machine Back Into Gear

Wall Street Traditionalists Spar With FTX Over Crypto Derivatives

Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees Bitcoin Sinking to $8,000 With Crypto Now ‘Suspect’

Get up to speed with what markets are watching



Good morning. The toll of the war in Ukraine, UK energy taxes and prices in focus, Lagarde says crypto is “based on nothing,” and a call for Norway to share oil and gas profits. Here’s what markets are talking about.

The war in Ukraine and other conflicts pushed the number of people around the world forcibly displaced from their homes above 100 million for the first time, a United Nations agency said in a report. President Joe Biden meets Japan’s prime minister on a trip to Tokyo where he will seek the further cooperation from the US ally that has shown support for sanctions to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine. As many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers may be dying each day in severe fighting in the Donbas, currently the main focus of the Kremlin’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

source