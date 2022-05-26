50+ Instagram Bio Quotes – What is a Good Quote for Instagram? – Seventeen

Ads

Tired of .css-lec2h6{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, rgba(241, 220, 225, 1), rgba(241, 220, 225, 1));-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-top:0.05rem;padding-bottom:0.05rem;}.css-lec2h6:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;}the same lame old Instagram bios that include your alma mater and your fave emojis? Same! Instagram bios are an awesome way to show off your personality and interests in just a sentence or two, so if you’re looking to spice up your profile and give off a great Insta first impression, try one of these quotes that were literally made to take your ‘gram game up a notch.

"I left my head and my heart on the dance floor." —Lady Gaga, "Telephone ft. Beyonce"

"One track mind like a goldfish." —Marina and the Diamonds, "Numb"

"Dress in black, act so heartless." —Kesha, "Rainbow"

"Just follow your arrow wherever it points." —Kacey Musgraves, "Follow Your Arrow"

"Mortal body, timeless souls." —Troye Sivan, "Youth"

"Be young, be dope, be proud." —Lana Del Rey, "American"

"Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream." —Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"

"I’m throwin’ shade like it’s sunny." —Nicki Minaj, "Want Some More"

"I’m gonna live like tomorrow doesn’t exist." —Sia, "Chandelier"

"Find me where the wild things are." —Alessia Cara, "Wild Thing"

"I swear this life is like the sweetest thing I’ve ever known." —Drake, "Over"

"You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one." —John Lennon, "Imagine"

"Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane." —Brad Paisley, "Perfect Storm"

"It’s always darkest before the dawn." —Florence + The Machine, "Shake It Out"

"Hello, it’s me." —Adele, "Hello"

"I don’t want to be heard, I want to be listened to." —Twenty One Pilots, "Forest"

"All the lines across my face tell you the story of who I am." —Brandi Carlile, "The Story"

"In the land of Gods and Monsters, I was an angel." —Lana Del Rey, "Gods and Monsters"

"Know yourself, know your worth." —Drake, "0 to 100"

"I’m little, but I’m coming for the crown." —Lorde, "Still Sane"

"Didn’t they tell you I was a savage?" —Rihanna, "Needed Me"

"To infinity and beyond!" —Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story





"Just keep swimming." —Dory, Finding Nemo

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it." —Ferris Bueller, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

"I’m working on my roar." —Simba, The Lion King

"No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world." —John Keating, Dead Poets Society

"Remember who you are." —Mufasa, The Lion King

"Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one." —Grandmother Willow, Pocohontas

"There’s just no telling how far I’ll go." —Moana, Moana





"Hakuna Matata." —Timon and Pumbaa, The Lion King

"I’m the king of the world!" —Jack, Titanic

"Tranquil as a forest, but on fire within." —Li Shang, Mulan

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner." —Baby, Dirty Dancing

"Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn." —Clark Gable, Gone With the Wind

"Do you want to build a snowman?" —Anna, Frozen





"How do you like them apples?" —Will Hunting, Good Will Hunting

"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get." —Forest Gump, Forest Gump

"Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?" —Ariel, The Little Mermaid

"Believe you can and you are halfway there." —Teddy Roosevelt

"You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending." —C.S. Lewis

"Don’t ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are." —Lady Gaga

"Just be yourself, there is no one better." —Taylor Swift

"I believe that life is a prize, but to live doesn’t mean that you’re alive." —Nicki Minaj

"I feel there is nothing is more artistic than loving people." —Vincent Van Gogh

"She gets what she wants because she works for it." ―Sophia Amoruso

"I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." —Estée Lauder

"Power is not given to you. You have to take it." —Beyoncé

"The unexamined life is not worth living." —Socrates

"I am a woman phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me." ―Maya Angelou

"What makes you different or weird, that’s your strength." —Meryl Streep

Carolyn Twersky is an associate editor for Seventeen covering celebrities, entertainment, politics, trends, and health. On her off time, she’s probably watching Ru Paul’s Drag Race, traversing NYC for the best donuts, or, most likely, enjoying time in her favorite place in the world: her bed.

