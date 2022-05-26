Kings Launch The Team's First-Ever NFT Collection Powered By Crypto.com – NHL.com

Ads

The LA Kings and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, have joined forces to launch the NHL team’s first-ever, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of digital art collectibles to commemorate the Kings’ return to the 2021-22 Playoffs. This year marks the 31st time in franchise history, and the first time since the 2017-18 NHL season that the LA Kings have secured a spot in the postseason. This limited-edition commemorative 2022 Playoff NFT collection was produced in collaboration with Crypto.com, the Kings’ official cryptocurrency platform partner. The first-of-its-kind gift will provide fans a unique opportunity to own a very special piece of LA Kings history.

“This is an exciting and historic moment which we owe to our LA Kings fans who have helped get us here with their unwavering loyalty and support all season long,” said Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operating Officer, LA Kings – AEG Sports. “We share this moment with them and are proud to be launching this commemorative NFT in partnership with Crypto.com as our way of giving back and saying thank you. This first-of-its kind commemorative NFT collection will provide our fans with a very special gift and the opportunity to own our very first asset in the growing space of digital collectibles. We’re proud of that and look forward to bringing our fans even more value and enhanced game-day experiences as we progress in the 2022 playoffs.”

The Kings 2022 Playoff NFTs collection will mint exclusively on Crypto.com’s NFT platform with the limited-edition drop set to debut in conjunction with the start of the 2022 Playoffs. Beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 4:00pm ET through May 10 at 9:00pm ET, the first 6,000 fans to register via Crypto.com will receive a free, limited-edition, 2022 LA Kings Playoff NFT. Registrants will be assigned one of three unique collectible NFTs at random. All NFTs are scheduled to be delivered directly to winners via their registered and confirmed email address around the end of May 2022. To register for your free NFT, please sign-up at Crypto.com/NFT/GoKingsGo.

The Kings 2022 Playoff NFT drop features three unique pieces of artwork, designed by Project MIDAS, a Web3 advisory firm helping responsible teams and brands enter the space. The three unique NFTs will be randomly assigned when minted on Crypto.com. Each of the three designs will be issued in distinct quantities and breaks down into 3 tiers: Founders Edition (67 available), Heritage Edition (88 available) and Shield Edition (5,845 available). Individuals who register will be among the first to receive information about future LA Kings’ NFT drops.

“We are excited to partner up with the Los Angeles Kings and Crypto.com to launch the first Los Angeles Kings NFT,” said Nelson Diaz, Co-Founder, Project MIDAS. “The design of the first LA Kings NFT is inspired by sports cards and game tickets done with an animated and web3 aesthetic. A NFT Commemorative Ticket that is delivered to LA Kings fans around the world that gains them access into the LA Kings Web3/NFT evolving eco-system in a collectible memorabilia presentation is very fitting.”



In November 2021, Crypto.com, became the official naming rights partner of the home of the LA Kings – Crypto.com Arena, as well as the team’s official cryptocurrency platform partner. As an official partner of the team, Crypto.com is the only place for fans to access the Kings’ first-ever commemorative 2022 NHL Playoff NFT collection. This first limited-edition NFT will be the first in a series of future launches available to fans as part of the ongoing partnership between the LA Kings and Crypto.com, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate the playoff-bound LA Kings,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com. “Creating unique and innovative ways for fans to connect and engage with the LA Kings is how we want to bring this partnership to life, and this first NFT collection is just the beginning.”

For approved photos of the artwork featured in the Kings limited-edition NFT collection, click here.



