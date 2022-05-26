Are Instagram Stories down again as users flood Twitter with complaints? – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

Photo Illustration by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Instagram users have rushed to Twitter over the past few hours to check if something is wrong with their accounts or if IG Stories is down.

The social media app’s users have been facing frequent issues over the past few months.

However, complaints about something being amiss on Instagram began resurfacing on Twitter on March 24 and they have peaked over the past few hours.

Running to Twitter to make sure Instagram isn’t just down for me #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/y84Tg2iELt

Going by the complaints on Twitter, it is clear that Instagram and its features, like Stories, are down for many users at the moment.

Several confused users took to Twitter to see if it was just them facing the issue or if it was a problem on the platform’s end. It clearly is the latter.

Can’t able to watch instagram stories on chrome! Anyone facing same issue ??? Looks like instagram is down.#instagramdown

Down Detector, a website that gives real-time insights into whether a site or service is down, shows that almost 10,000 people complained about issues with the platform’s website and app over the last few hours.

me watching the red error bar pop up every second #instagramdown

pic.twitter.com/TwusWIEhFG

One user pointed out that a red error bar was popping up for them every second as they tried using the app.

However, the outage doesn’t seem to be as widespread as some of IG’s previous issues as Instagram Stories and other features are still working for some users.

When did Instagram go down because it been working for me

The platform is yet to address the outage via its social media accounts. Hence, the reason behind the issue is unclear. Some users, however, think it’s IG’s servers that are causing the issue yet again.

Instagrams servers every month #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1f6NsKFs3I

The internet sure does have a sense of humour as many IG users turned the platform’s functioning issue into a meme real quick.

immediately opening twitter any time instagram goes down pic.twitter.com/5x0kGgJt4f

me trying to calculate why instagram always down: pic.twitter.com/ZfEyUf7ogV

Time for another game of “Did I finally get banned or is Instagram down”

Me apologising to my internet after blaming it for Instagram being down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DU4rbngj1r

Instagram down again? pic.twitter.com/3jpYrmCqsO

@instagram ista stories on mobile site web down?

Although Instagram is yet to release support regarding the issues with Stories and the app in general, here are some fixes that might just work.

Firstly, try to delete and re-upload the Story.

Try logging out and logging back into your Instagram account before re-uploading the desired story.

Delete and re-download the application.

Try to force-shut it and restart.

Re-starting your internet connection or updating the app could also help.

