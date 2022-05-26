Elliott Wave view: Dow Futures ($YM) extending lower [Video] – FXStreet

Ads

Short Term View in Dow Futures suggest cycle from 5/5/2022 high is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from 5/5, wave A ended at 31148 and wave B rally ended at 32695. Internal subdivision of wave B unfolded as a zigzag structure in lesser degree. Up from wave A, wave ((a)) ended at 32201, and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 31778. Final leg higher wave ((c)) ended at 32695 which completed wave B. Index has turned lower in wave C. Potential target for wave C is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A at 27950 – 29750 area.

Wave C subdivides as a 5 waves impulsive structure. Down from wave B, wave (i) ended at 32238 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 32651. Index then resumes lower and expected to complete wave (iii) soon. Then it should rally in wave (iv) and turn lower 1 more time to end wave (v) and complete wave ((i)). Afterwards, Index should rally in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from 5/17/2022 high before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as 5/17/2022 pivot at 32695 remains intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.





EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.

GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.

Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.

Ethereum dipped below the $1,900 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put Ethereum at risk of a 38% correction toward $1,200.

