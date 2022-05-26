Apple Prepares New Design For MacBook Air – Forbes

Ads

Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air may have broken the rules when they debuted with Apple Silicon, but as WWDC 2022 approaches many are expecting to see Apple’s plans for its next laptops. And the good news is the once fashionable design that hobbled the last Intel machines is set to be replaced.

Although the latest consumer MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops launched in late 2020 came with the new ARM-powered world of Apple Silicon, and reworked the internals to accommodate the new requirements for the chips (how to keep everything running cool being one obvious consideration), These laptops, rightly, changed the discussion around what a laptop could deliver for consumers.

What the laptops didn’t change was the years of focus that Apple had invested not in the function of a laptop, but the form of the laptop. In essence, the fashion was for thin and light, so Apple decided to deliver what the market seems to want, not what the market needed.

The M1 MacBook Air especially looked tired and dated, even while racking up benchmarking scores matching laptops twice its price, but the M1 MacBook Pro suffered the same fate.

That wasn’t the case when Apple took its next swing at a macOS laptop. With the launch of the larger 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines, Tim Cook and his team junked the years old design and refreshed the MacBook Pro. Larger screens; better keyboards, more ports, and better peripheral support, all part of the new look alongside the uprated M1 chipsets.

Those MacBook Pro laptops really lived up to the Pro label, not just in performance but also in pricing; these aren’t cheap laptops at all and the extra performance offered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are surplus to the requirement of the regular user. Thankfully, that design language is expected to come to the next generation of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which should blend the new form and the additional functionality for consumers.

For many, their laptop is a huge expression of who they are. While there will be some retro-chic in M1 MacBooks in ten years’ time, right now they are simply not attractive machines. Apple has the new look ready to go, and this year’s update to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are going to put more emphasis on functionality.

Couple that with a faster and stronger Apple Silicon, and you have a winning combination.

Or you can buy a machine this week and be stuck with the fashion from the last decade.

