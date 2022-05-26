Crypto Fund Head Focuses On Gratitude In Mental Health Move – Forbes

Ads

The Gratitude Wall in Tel Aviv with notes of gratitude

In general, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are ways to mark digital assets as unique, and when the assets are turned into an NFT, they are usually assigned values that may or may not have any basis in reality. Recently, some types of NFTs and other related digital assets have been hit hard by buyer confidence.

But not all NFTs are the same. Some of these tokens reflect art that’s carefully curated and which have actual value related to their unique characteristics. In some cases, NFTs are a way for artists, musicians and others to realize the value in their creations when they are in a form that’s not normally associated with value, such as images that are created electronically, and only exist in the electronic realm.

The Grateful Giraffe

Grateful Labs, based in Tel Aviv, has introduced a new approach to NFTs in its Grateful Giraffes series. The NFTs are shares of an image of The Gratitude Wall, some of which are being sold in private sales, and others which will be sold at auction on World Giraffe Day, June 21. There’s a community for NFT holders and access to exclusive content and experiences associated with the sale.

But there’s more to the Grateful Giraffe thing than just a fun website and NFT. Grateful Giraffes is actually a response to the pandemic and other stressful events by promoting mental wellness through gratitude. According to the company, the announcement of the Gratitude Wall includes events and activities such as yoga, medication, sound healing and other wellness-based practices.

Mental Wellness and Health

“Our entire Grateful Labs team is thrilled to help us transition from the bleakness of a pandemic reality to a happier, healthier time,” said Max Marine, CEO and founder of Grateful Labs. Marine was formerly principl of an investment fund Lool Ventures. The company has brought a mobile version of its Gratitude Wall to the United States in the form of a truck, upon which anyone can write what they’re grateful for. There will also be training, workshops, event, retreats and a public art installation. Ten percent of revenues will go towards a community run non-profit, the Grateful DAO.

An Israeli soldier writes her gratitude on the Wall

Marine said that he got the idea that gratitude could be taught and could become part of a lifestyle choice.

“In the last 20 years or so, a lot of scientific literature has been written about just how gratitude actually changes your neurology. Your brain actually rewires how you perceive events in the world and just ultimately lifts your spirit and your mood,” he said.

Marine noted that this effort to learn gratitude can play a big role in with more than just the pervasive stress of the pandemic. He said it can also teach you to deal with unexpected stress. He mentioned the recent shootings at a school in Texas.

“Our hearts are broken for those who suffered losses in this week’s tragedy in Texas,” Marine said. “Understanding the complexities around mental health challenges is always difficult. Making time for someone — or simply expressing gratitude can be the difference between a person feeling isolated or connected. Our goal is to bridge that gap, while helping people navigate the challenges around them in a positive, inclusive manner.”

The challenge, of course, is finding room for gratitude among the chaos.

