150 Best Song Lyrics for Instagram Captions – Perfect Lyric Caption Ideas – Seventeen

“You could be the king but watch the queen conquer.”

Making the perfect Instagram includes coming up with the very best caption to match and sometimes, the best captions are song lyrics. Besides, why would our fave artists make their songs super relatable if they didn’t want us to use them? Lyrics can help you put your own spin on your caption game and make it better than ever. Here are some of the best song lyric Instagram captions for all your fire posts.

"Nothing can stop me, I’m all the way up." – Fat Joe and Remy Ma "All the Way Up"

"I’m just feelin’ my vibe right now. I’m feelin’ myself." – Desiigner, "Panda"

"I drop a picture, now these b*tches feel attacked." — Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"

"Pop pop, it’s show time! Show time! Guess who’s back again?" — Bruno Mars "24k Magic"

"Break up with your girlfriend, yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored." —Ariana Grande, "Break Up with your Girlfriend, I’m Bored"

"I wear my crown, show it off, go on, girl." —Kelly Rowland, "Crown"

"There’s always been a rainbow hangin’ over your head." —Kacey Musgraves, "Rainbow"

"Take my number down, I just might hit you." —Lauren Jauregui, "More Than This"

"They can’t leave us hangin’, no, no, not no more, best believe." —Logic, "Keanu Reeves"

"No drama, no baby mamas, keepin’ it cute."—ChloexHalle, "Do it"

"I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this."—Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"

"I belong to nobody, try not to disturb, I mind my business."— SZA, "Go Gina"

" I’m lookin’ like glass and he’s lookin’ like trash."— TLC, "No Scrubs"

"Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage." —Rihanna, "Needed Me"

"I take it nice and slow, feeling good on my own."—Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself"

"I ain’t braggin’, ’cause I’m the one."—Whitney Houston, "I am Every Woman"

"Don’t hate me ’cause I’m beautiful." — Kerri Hilson, "Pretty Girl Rock

"I used to hold my freak back, now I’m letting go."—Demi Lovato, "Confident"

"Diva is a female version of a hustla."— Beyoncé, "Diva"

"I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me" – "New Romantics"

"I’ll spend forever wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you." — "Enchanted"

"I wanna be your end game. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-Team." —

"End Game"

"And all the pieces fall right into place. Getting caught up in a moment, lipstick on your face." — "So It Goes"

"I loved you in secret. First sight, yeah, we love without reason." — "Dancing With Our Hands Tied"

"Starry eyes sparkin’ up my darkest night." — "Call It What You Want"

"Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines."—"22"

"I’m doing good, I’m on some new sh*t. Been saying ‘yes’ instead of ‘no." —"The 1"

"I see it all now that you’re gone."— "Dear John"

"I’d like to be my old self again; But I’m still trying to find it."— "All Too Well"

"Can’t not think of all the cost, And the things that will be lost."— "Evermore"

"I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here."— "All Too Well"

"I never needed anything more."— "August"

"There’s a dazzling haze." — "Lover"

"I never learned to read your mind." — "Exile"

"It takes everything in me not to call you." — "I Almost Do"

"We gonna party like it’s your birthday." — 50 Cent, ‘In Da Club’

"Turn my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, ‘Pop Style’

"It’s your birthday you don’t have to do nothin’." – Destiny’s Child, ‘Birthday’

"Tell ’em that it’s my birthday!" — Selena Gomez, ‘Birthday’

"Come and put cha name on it." — Rihanna, ‘Cake’

"We’re gonna have a good time."— The Beatles, ‘Birthday’

"It’s my birthday. I’ma do what I like."—Anne-Marie, ‘Birthday’

"Make it like your birthday everyday."—Katy Perry, ‘Birthday’

"Light my candles, gotta make a wish."—Mandona, ‘B-Day Song’

"It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to."—Lesley Gore, ‘It’s My Party’

"I’m dancing on my own. I make the moves up as I go."—Taylor Swift, ‘Shake it Off’

"Just dance, gonna be okay."—Lady Gaga, ‘Just Dance’

"Fallin’ and laughin’ at the drinks we spilled."—King’s of Leon, ‘Birthday’

"Come on, Barbie, let’s go party."—Aqua, ‘Barbie Girl’

"It’s my birthday. I’mma live my fantasy."— will.i.am, ‘It’s my Birthday’

"Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane." – Brad Paisley, "Perfect Storm"

"Am I more than you bargained for yet?" ― Fall Out Boy, "Sugar, We’re Going Down"

"Don’t call me angel. You can’t pay my price." ― Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus "Don’t Call Me Angel"

"Love me or hate me, i swear it won’t make or break me." ― Lil Wayne "Love Me or Hate Me"

"Find me where the wild things are." —Alessia Cara, "Wild Things"

"If I was you, I’d wanna be me too." Meghan Trainor, "Me Too"

"I’m no beauty queen, I’m just beautiful me." —Selena Gomez, "Who Says"

"They say good things come to those who wait, so imma be at least an hour late." —Kanye West, "Start It Up"

"I’m sorry, the old [enter name here] can’t come to the phone right now…" —Taylor Swift, "Look What You Made Me Do."

"Ain’t you ever seen a princess be a bad bitch?" —Ariana Grande, "Bad Decisions"

"Hello, it’s me." —Adele, "Hello"

"Feeling good living better." – Drake, "Over My Dead Body"

"Believe in your flyness, conquer your shyness."– Kanye West

"The devil doesn’t wear Prada; I’m clearly in a white tee."—Tyler the Creator, "Goblin"

"Darling I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream."— Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"

"Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else."—Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself"

"We ain’t picture perfect but we worth the picture still."—J.Cole, "Crooked Smile"

"The new me is really still the real me."— Drake, "In My Feelings"

"You haven’t seen the best of me."—Jessie J, "Masterpiece"

"I’m a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet."—Megan thee Stallion, "Savage"

"We’re connected by the sun and all of the stars above." — "Body Heat" – Selena Gomez

"The night is still young and so are we." ― Nicki Minaj "The Night Is Still Young"

"It ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none."― Snoop Dogg, "Ain’t No Fun"

"We ain’t picture perfect but we worth the picture still." — J. Cole, "Crooked Smile"

"My friends, real friends, better than your friends." — The Carters, "Friends"

"Ok, ladies. Now, Let’s get in formation." — Beyoncé, "Formation"

"I’m gonna live like tomorrow doesn’t exist." —Sia, "Chandelier"

"Cheers to the freakin’ weekend." —Rihanna, "Cheers"

"I can’t really see another squad tryna cross us." —Drake, "No Tellin’"

"Sun-kissed, skin so hot, we’ll melt your popsicle." —Katy Perry, "California Gurls"

"These are the days we’ll never forget." —Avicii, "The Days"

"But we’re the greatest, they’ll hang us in the Louvre. Down the back, but who cares — still the Louvre." —Lorde, "The Louvre"

"This is our house. This is our rules." —Miley Cyrus, "We Can’t Stop"

"Here’s a toast to me real friends." —Taylor Swift, "This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things"

"If you’re a strong female, you don’t need permission." —Lady Gaga, "Scheiße"

"Five buddies all herded up on a Thursday." —Kanye West, "No More Parties in LA"

"It’s a homies only kind of mood."—CholexHalle, "Do It"

"Life imitates art."— Lana Del Rey, "Gods And Monsters"

"Celebrate we will ‘cause life is short but sweet for certain." — Dave Matthews Band, “Two Step”

"Hands in the air like we don’t care."— Miley Cyrus, "We Can’t Stop"

"Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends."— The Beatles, "With a Little Help from my Friends"

"Started from the bottom, now the whole team here."—Drake, "Started from the Bottom"

"So fresh and so clean, clean."—Outkast, "So Fresh and Clean"

"Putting on our dancing shoes."—Charlie XCX, "Break the Rules"

"Speeding through red lights into paradise. Because we’ve no time for getting old."—Troye Sivan, "YOUTH"

"Rollin’ with my homies."—Coolio, "Rollin’ With My Homies"

"Hair blowing in the wind, losing track of time, just you and I." — Demi Lovato, "Made in the USA"

"No one is as lucky as us. We’re not at the end but, but we’ve already won." — Paramore "Where the Lines Overlap"

"Because being with you makes perfect sense." ― Tim McGraw, "My Best Friend"

"Can’t keep my hands to myself (I mean I could but why would I want to?)." —Selena Gomez, "Hands to Myself"

"I said, ‘Excuse me, you’re a hell of a guy.’" —Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"

"Boy, you’re such a dream to me." —Ariana Grande, "R.E.M."

"Your hands in mine when we’re intertwined everything’s alright." —Miley Cyrus, "7 Things"

"And I love you like Kanye love Kanye." —Kanye West, "I Love Kanye"

"You were red and you liked me because I was blue."– Halsey, "Colors"

"She was the baddest, I was the realest."– Meek Mill ft. Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown, "All Eyes On You"

"Dat’s my main one."– Mila J, "My Main"

"You’re like the flower that I won’t let die."– Chance The Rapper, J. Cole, and NoName Gypsy, "Warm Enough"

"Take my breath and never let it go."— Ariana Grande featuring The Weeknd, "Love Me Harder"

"I see nobody but you."—The Weeknd, "Earned It"

"I like it cause I know I’m yours."— Justine Skye, "I’m Yours"

"Everything is fine when your head’s resting next to mine."— Vance Joy, "Fire and the Flood"

"Been about you and I’m still about you."— Beyoncé ft. Drake, "Mine"

"I got all I need."— Sia, "Cheap Thrills"

"I ain’t got a lotta money but I got a lotta style." — Fifth Harmony, "Top Down"

"I’m 14 carat. Doing it up like Midas." —Selena Gomez, "Good For You"

"Tonight, I’m a baller, babe." —Ariana Grande, "Successful"

"Who’s that chick that’s rockin’ kicks?" —Miley Cyrus, "Party in the USA"

"Got my Ray-Bans on and I’m feeling hella cool tonight." —Rihanna, "Cheers (Drink to That)"

"Ten different looks and my looks all kill." — Cardi B, ‘Money’

"I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b*tch." — Lizzo, ‘Truth Hurts’

"You like my outfit? Gee thanks, just bought it." — Ariana Grande, ‘7 Rings’

"Yes, I cop mad Chanel and mad Given’, She did it again, imagine them." — YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj, ‘Big Bank’

"I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit." — Cardi B, ‘She Bad’

"I see it. I like it. I want it. I got it." — Ariana Grande, ‘7 Rings’

"I want all my clothes designer, I want someone else to buy ’em." — Kim Petras, ‘I Don’t Want It At All’

"I’m a hot girl, I do hot sh*t, spending income on my outfit." — Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Girls in the Hood’

"If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain." — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’

"I got a sweet tooth that’ll never come loose." — Gym Class Heroes "Cookie Jar"

"Fieri, I’m in the kitchen. I’m a magician." —Drake, "6 Man"

"I wanna savor, save it for later" —Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"

"You da one that I dream about all day, you da one that I think about always." —Rihanna, "You Da One"

"All of me loves all of you," —John Legend, "All of Me"

"Sugar, yes please."—Maroon 5, "Sugar"

"Bon app, bon appétit, baby."—Katy Perry, "Bon Appetit"

"Feel like, aw sh*t, throw some bacon on it."—Nick Jonas, "Bacon"

"I’m goin’ blind from this sweet-sweet cravin."—DNCE, "Cake by the Ocean"

"Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy."—Kacey Musgraves, "Biscuits"

"You come through like the sweetener you are, to bring the bitter taste to a halt."—Ariana Grande, "Sweetener

"Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends."— N.E.R.D, "Lemon"

"Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover."—B.T.S, "Butter"

"I like hot sauce on my chicken (on God)."—Cardi B., "Bartier Cardi"

"Must be something in the water."—Miley Cyrus, "Mother’s Daughter"

