Woman pushes limit on Disney’s dress code: ‘I was told to leave’ – In The Know

A guest at Walt Disney World claims she pushed the limits of the park’s dress code and learned that a popular TikTok “hack” for a free shirt might no longer be an option.
Disney World has a dress code for a reason. When one TikToker alleged she was confronted over her top in Orlando, which was held together with a piece of string, commenters pointed out that it makes sense that certain tops should be discouraged from being worn on rides that can reach speeds of 80 miles per hour. The situation differs from a dress-code saga that unfolded in 2021, where a Six Flags employee allegedly asked a woman to leave over the length of her shorts.
The 21-year-old TikTok user, Nicole DeLosReyes (@nicole.delosreyes), recorded herself the moment after she claimed that a Disney employee told her she could not enter the park in the outfit she was wearing.
“Guys, it happened, I got dress coded at Disney,” DeLosReyes said in the TikTok. “I was told to leave or get a shirt. So now, we’re getting a shirt.”
its real….welp😂 #disneyworld #dresscode #welp #fashion #disney
“At entry, I got stopped and was told they don’t allow tie front tops,” DeLosReyes explained in a comment. “I had to either leave and change or buy merch.”
Commenters were shocked that DeLosReyes wasn’t offered a free Disney shirt, which has allegedly happened to other people who were dress-coded at the park, as documented on TikTok.
“No free shirt???” one person asked.
“Wasn’t an issue,” DeLosReyes replied.
“I think they stopped doing it because so many people [started] wearing inappropriate things in order to get a free shirt,” a commenter added. “It became like a trend.”
It’s not confirmed on Disney’s website whether park guests can get a free shirt if they get dress-coded and the dress code itself is a little vague. If it was a policy, it’s not verified that “so many people” dressed inappropriately “to get a free shirt” that Disney had to change how to handle dress-coded guests.
In a follow-up video, DeLosReyes said she didn’t wear the shirt on purpose — she just liked the shirt.
“I like this shirt,” she said, holding the top in the video, “but Disney does not. I didn’t have a problem with it — people have their opinions, people have policies.”
Reply to @whatamesspats
“[Your] top’s not even that revealing,” one viewer wrote. “They know Ariel wears a seashell bra right?”
“IT’S NOT ABOUT THE TOP BEING REVEALING,” someone else said. “It’s about her safety.”
Woman pushes limit on Disney's dress code: 'I was told to leave'
