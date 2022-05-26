Miquela Launches First PFP NFT Project, Gives Fans Glimpse at New Villa M Space – Complex

Ads

Trace William Cowen is a writer who also tweets with dramatic irregularity here.

ComplexLand host Miquela is launching her first-ever PFP and providing fans with the unique opportunity of getting an early glimpse at her new metaverse space, Villa M.

“Villa M is for everyone,” Miquela said in a statement. “It’s a place to learn, grow, and connect together on a deeper level. This PFP project is just the beginning. Can’t wait for everyone to meet me there!”

Those who manage to procure a PFP will be given access to a variety of content, including the chance to get access to Villa M in the future. For a private viewing of a PFP from her forthcoming collection, it’s advised to head to Miquela’s official website. Select visitors, notably, will be provided with advance access to the allowlist.

A Villa M sneak peek and allowlist access will also be made possible for ComplexLand 3.0 attendees. As previously announced, the virtual star is taking on the role of meta verse art curator of the NFT Gallery, where a number of Miquela’s personal favorite artists will see their work on display for visitors.

All guests of the annual metaverse event will be eligible to access the allowlist by simply tracking down the Miquela statue in the gallery. Once clicked, the statue will reveal a password. For those not attending this year’s ComplexLand, meanwhile, allowlist privileges will be made possible via Miquela’s Discord, where fans can visit within the first 24 hours for a giveaway event.

Speaking further on the larger Villa M project, which formally launches soon and will be available exclusively via the Flow blockchain, Trevor McFedries—CEO of Dapper Collectives and founder of Brud, the team behind Miquela’s overarching story—explained the importance of having the star move into the Web3 space.

“This is a key step in our plan to decentralize Miquela and open our organization and operations to fans, storytellers, artists, and creators while turning those who support Miquela into real owners that participate and share in the value they create,” McFedries said. “Beyond being a gorgeous piece of art from extremely talented creators, Villa M is pushing boundaries in the metaverse and we invite all of Miquela’s supporters to join us there.”

ComplexLand, meanwhile, takes place May 25-27. Miquela, alongside Kerwin Frost, is hosting the 2022 edition of the event. Artists featured in the Miquela-curated NFT Gallery include Shantell Martin, Jordan Buckley, Graceland, and more. For the official explorer’s guide to ComplexLand 3.0, complete with avatar customization advice and a look at some of the brands taking part in this year’s experience, consult this.

