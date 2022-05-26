'8 Simple Rules' Seasons 1-2 Now on Disney+ (US) – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Seasons 1-2 of “8 Simple Rules” are now streaming on Disney+ in the United States. The arrival of the series was a bit of a surprise since Disney did not announce the series was coming to the streaming service beforehand.

In “8 Simple Rules,” Life in the Hennessy household is rarely simple. Raising three teenage children, running a household and balancing it with the ever-changing demands of the modern world are the constant challenges facing the Hennessy grown-ups.

The series starred John Ritter and Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco.

You can watch a trailer for the series below:

