35 Sexy Instagram Captions For Those Pics Where You KNOW You Look Good – Elite Daily

"Oh, me? I’m doing just fine."

You ever get a DNA test and find out that you’re 100% that b*tch? Whether it’s your impressive makeup or photo skills, a beautiful background setting, your excellently curated outfits, or simply just your body that you want to show off, you can definitely keep some sexy Instagram captions on hand to let your followers know what’s up. These steamy lines pair best with thirst traps and sultry snaps.

Sure, social media shouldn’t be the only source of your confidence. But watching likes roll in on a photo where you know you look jaw-droppingly stunning is a special kind of pleasure. It’s those immaculate posts featuring looks you planned days or weeks in advance. It’s those golden moments when your besties squatted down low to get all your angles or walked into the middle of the street to ensure your thirst trap composition was just right. It’s the weather going exactly how the forecast said it would and the sun loving your skin.

And you know what? If you’re going to be an engineer of an extra-hot Instagram post, you deserve a caption worthy of your exquisite work. Here are 35 hot captions for Instagram to give your besties life, make your crushes swoon, and make your haters fume.

So now you’ve got the sizzling captions. Saddle up your ring light, bribe your besties with iced coffee and sunshine, and get your editing apps in line. Cheers to the visual and textual masterpiece that is your next Instagram thirst trap.

This article was originally published on 08.01.19

