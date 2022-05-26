Albany County strengthens police presence at schools – Spectrum News

Ads

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office will enhance law enforcement at schools across the county in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“That debate is going to go on forever,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

The sheriff’s office is responding with an enhanced presence at schools across the county. “We need to protect our damn kids,” Apple said.

In addition to school resource officers, there will be more deputies and K-9 units patrolling school grounds.

“Today, I had some questions,” said Ravena-Coeymens-Selkirk High School Resource Officer (SRO) Brian Patti. He said a tragedy like the one in Texas fuels his passion to serve and protect.

“When we get ready to go to work every day, it’s something on the back of our minds,” he said. “You never know what could happen.”

Members of the county’s SRO program said they try to learn from incidents that happen elsewhere.

“Whenever we have an instance of violence, whether it’s in the state of New York or across the county, SROs will constantly look into what that situation was, the factors that led up to that incident and re-evaluate how they’re doing their jobs,” said county investigator Nathanial Bray.

Apple, a Democrat who is eying a state Senate seat, admits the decision to increase police presence at schools can receive mixed reviews. But he firmly believes in the approach.

“You know, people say it’s hard to put cops in schools when we’re not beefing up mental illness. Well, a mental health professional is not going to stop that gunman,” Apple said.

He said his office will continue its enhanced presence for as long as participating school districts want.

“There is a litany of reasons that an SRO is a responsible and productive person in that school. And I’ve seen it,” he said. “I wish every school district would embrace it.”

