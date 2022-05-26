Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 19 May – FXStreet

Ads

Cardano price is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA price, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.



Dogecoin’s co-founder advises crypto investors to perform actual research and stay informed about their crypto investments. While the meme coin crumbles under pressure, analysts find a bullish pattern that could drive a rally in Dogecoin.



Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday. Instead of cleaning up the pink sheets from the floor, the cleaning staff are probably busy sweeping up plenty of burned-out traders that got annihilated overnight as the Dow Jones printed its worst performance since June 2020. Expect the pain to not at all be over yet as bear territory looms for several asset classes, and for cryptocurrencies that are set to enter their worst trading period in history, ‘winter is coming’.



Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.

Ethereum dipped below the $1,900 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put ETH at risk of a 38% correction toward $1,200.

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Binance Coin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BNB could be heading next.

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are stabilising after the cryptocurrency space got slaughtered last week and two weeks ago.

Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.

