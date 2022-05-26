Teen's proposal could find its way into space – newsoforange.com

Ads

Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 1:53 pm

Pristine Onuoha is a junior at East Chapel Hill High School.



The International Space Station — or ISS — has been floating around in a low-Earth orbit for almost 25 years. The multinational collaborative project involves five space agencies, and acts as a sort of space environment research laboratory. It has been continuously occupied for almost 22 years.

On clear nights, every so often, throughout the year, the ISS is visible with the naked eye. Look up and you may see it, tiny to us, and imagine what kind of work is being done by the satellite’s crew. Maybe they’re doing tests to analyze plant root heath in space. Or testing to detect Alzheimer’s disease risk from long-term space exposure.

Or maybe those astronauts on the International Space Station, so far away in the sky, are working on an experiment proposed by Pristine Onuoha, a junior at East Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill. Onuoha is one of five finalists in the annual “Genes in Space” science competition, which challenges students from the seventh to the twelfth grade to propose DNA analysis experiments that address real-life space exploration challenges.

This year, 602 teams submitted proposals.

At her high school, Onuoha is part of its Women In STEM Club, which provides opportunities and activities for members to consider. The “Genes In Space” competition caught Onuoha’s eye, and piqued her curiosity.

“For as long as I can remember, I have loved STEM and science, most specifically human biology and things like that,” she said. “In my free time, I always watched science videos, especially when I was younger. I always asked my science teachers so many questions, because I was just fascinated with the whole process and how it works. I loved the way I could expand my understanding of the world. I was just always drawn to it.”

Onuoha’s proposal for the competition was to study the impact of stem cell development on astronaut telomere dynamics. She said she became interested in the effects time in space can have on the human body after she came across a study on Mark and Scott Kelly, twin brothers who also were astronauts. The work documented the differences in their bodies after one of the brothers spent an extended time in space, while the other was on Earth during the same time.

The Kelly study showed for the brother who was in space, his telomeres got longer. Telomeres are DNA-protein structures that form protective caps at the end of eukaryotic chromosomes, helping to maintain genomic integrity. But Onuoha said the study wasn’t conclusive as to why the astronaut’s telomeres got longer. After doing more research, she found information that asserted stem-cell populations are altered in space.

“So my experiment aims to see if there’s a link between the changes in the telomere length in stem cells,” she said, “basically analyzing gene expression to see if the body produced more of these specific stem cells in space, but then when you get back to Earth, produced less.”

This is relevant, Onuoha added, because stem cells have naturally longer telomeres like the rest of the cells in our bodies. But stem cell telomeres get shorter over time, which is thought to be related to the aging process. She wants to find out if stem-cell telomeres, which presumably have shortened because of the aging process, could become longer in space.

“In space, the body is affected by so many stressors,” Onuoha said. “Your circulation is altered, your cognition is altered, and your immune system is altered. It was originally thought that in space, astronaut telomeres would actually get shorter, and all this stress would be aging you more. But the fact that this wasn’t the case was really shocking.”

Onuoha believes radiation, which damages cells, could in turn be causing the body to respond by regenerating the cells. And because it would be happening in space, the telomeres are longer.

Until she began working on her proposal for the “Genes In Space” contest, Onuoha said she hadn’t thought much about astrophysics and other types of space research. But she now sees it as an area of science in which she is more interested, and could see looking into more in the future. But for the most part, her love for science is more rooted in biology.

“My goal is to become a physician scientist,” she said. “I want to be a physician, but I also want to be a researcher. A group of us studied the water quality of a stream in our area, and I really liked that. It’s like a whole different discipline.”

Outside of biology, Onuoha enjoys reading fiction and dancing. She is Nigerian, and enjoys dancing to Nigerian music.

Along with the other finalists, Onuoha will present her proposal to a panel of judges at the ISS Research & Development Conference in Washington, D.C., on July 27. The judges will select the winning proposal and announce the result at the conclusion of the conference, on July 28.

The winner will prepare their experiment to be carried out on the ISS and will watch their experiment launch to space. Scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will mentor the finalist as they prepare their presentations, and will continue to work with them as they ready their experiment for implementation on the ISS.

