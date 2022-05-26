Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts – MarketBeat

Ads

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,315.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,261.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,607.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,753.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,452 shares of company stock worth $125,766,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

