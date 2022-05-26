Bitcoin The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter This Week, Ethereum Second – Outlook India

Ads

Bitcoin was the most popular crypto coin on Twitter, as per the CryptoRank study, while Ethereum was the second-most mentioned. Bitcoin rose 1.46 per cent in the last 24 hours, whereas Ethereum was up by 2.59 per cent.

Updated: 15 Jan 2022 7:23 pm

Bitcoin (BTC) was mentioned over 2 million times on Twitter this week, CryptoRank Platform, a crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform cited data of LunarCrush. Ethereum (ETH), which was mentioned over 596,235 times on Twitter, stood at the second position in terms of its mention on Twitter.

The price of Bitcoin was up by 1.46 per cent and was trading at $43,141.06 at 4:30 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 39.55 per cent, down by 0.09 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,326.17, with a rise of 2.59 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 4.29 per cent over the same period and was trading at $493.84. Solana (SOL) up by 1.36 per cent to $145.75 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.71 per cent to $1.28.



Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a minimal change in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was down by 1.63 per cent while trading at $0.1895 at 4:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 1.91 per cent and was trading at $0.00003112, Dogelon Mars rose by 3.61 per cent and was trading at $0.000001316, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02556 and recorded a fall of 0.13 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.07 trillion, registering an increase of 1.45 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $77.28 billion, down by 25.03 per cent.

Metaverse Future (METAF) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2308.47 per cent; it was trading at $0.1026 at 4:30 pm. On the other hand, Degenerator Meme (MEME) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at $0.01055.

Latest Update

AtiusDAO has announced to launch rare collection of NFTs of the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, also known as ‘The Flying Sikh’, Milkha Singh on January 26, 2022, as per various media reports.

On Friday Indore Crime Branch helped a crypto investor to recover 1000 Binance USD (BUSD) coins after he was duped of the same in online fraud, Times of India reported.

