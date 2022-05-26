Deals: M1 MacBook Air Drops to $899.99 on Amazon ($99 Off) – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB) has hit $899.99 on Amazon this week, down from $999.00. This deal is available in both Silver and Gold color options, and both are sold directly by Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We’ve seen this computer drop down to a lower price in past sales, but this is still a solid second-best price on the MacBook Air. The Silver color option has faster shipping estimates, targeted for around May 30 for most places in the United States.

Ads

Keep up with all of this week’s best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source