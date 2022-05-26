Drake Shares Hilarious Video of Son Adonis Explaining Where He Learned to Shoot Hoops 'Like That' – PEOPLE

Drake is having a blast with his adorable 4-year-old son, Adonis!
The "God's Plan" rapper, 35, posted a series of hilarious – and seriously cute! – clips to his Instagram Story on Wednesday after shooting some hoops with his little basketball star, the first in which he asks Adonis, "Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?"
"I don't know," Adonis replies as he shrugs his shoulders.
"You went four for five. You hit four shots out of five!" Drake continues, to which Adonis hysterically responds, "Yes, I know!"
Amused by his answer, Drake questions him again with a laugh, saying, "Okay, where'd you learn to shoot like that, then?"
"I shoot at school!" Adonis explains before asking Drake for a request that prompted the Grammy Award-winning artist to burst into laughter, saying, "Also, send that to our girl."
Toward the end of the clip, Drake also asks his son, "You want your highlights?"
"Yeah!" Adonis enthusiastically responds.
Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux.
While Brussaux, 32, and Adonis live in France and Drake lives in Toronto, the two have managed to co-parent amicably. Adonis often takes trips to the U.S. with Brussaux tagging along.
Adonis has been regularly featured on the rapper's social media. Earlier this year, Drake shared an adorable video of the tiny tot teaching the rapper a few phrases in French.
In October 2021, the proud father celebrated his son's 4th birthday. At the time, he shared multiple sweet snapshots from Adonis' celebrations.
In one image, the father and son struck a pose before a race car-themed birthday display, smiling in front of a sign that read, "Adonis races into 4," captioning the photo: "💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID."
