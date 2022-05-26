Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 17 – India Today

Ads

Marvel treated its fans to the first trailer of its upcoming superhero series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Starring Tatiana Maslany as the Green Superhero, the series shows her transformation from Jennifer Walters to becoming a She-Hulk. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 17.

While fans are still not over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fever, Marvel has announced the release date of its next superhero series titled, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The first trailer of the upcoming comedy series was unveiled today, May 19. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular hero, She-Hulk, she also plays the role of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Besides, Tatiana, the trailer gives glimpses of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky or Annihilation, who originally appeared in The Incredible Hulkthe Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s second film.

Watch the full trailer here:

Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, the comedy series is written by Jessica Gao. Other than Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s cast includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The new Marvel show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English from August 17.

