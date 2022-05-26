'Minecraft' 1.19 Wild Update Releases on June 7th worldwide for iOS, Android, Switch, PS4, Xbox, and PC – TouchArcade – Touch Arcade

Ads

Over the last week, Mojang has been revealing a bit more about the massive Minecraft ($6.99) version 1.19 update that is titled The Wild Update. This update follows Caves & Cliffs Update Part II as the first major update for the game and it finally has been announced to release on June 7th worldwide. Minecraft’s The Wild Update adds in new biomes, blocks, and mobs. The two brand new biomes are the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. The new Minecraft 1.19 update mobs are the warden, allay, and finally the frog. We recently saw footage of the allay mob and the deep dark biome. Check them out below:

Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Ydc5Wl8iCH

— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 20, 2022

Welcome to the Deep Dark! Enjoy the thrill of a perilous subterranean journey, marvel at the mysterious sculk, and get lost in the sprawling ancient cities – just please keep the noise to a minimum!

Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in #TheWildUpdate pic.twitter.com/tV7LLi03TK

— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 23, 2022

The Deep Dark biome includes the shrieker, sculk blocks, and more while the Mangrove Swamp includes mangrove trees, mud block, a boat with a chest, and more. The new frog mob can create froglight blocks by attacking magma cubes as well. The Minecraft 1.19 update launches on June 7th for iOS, Android, Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox platforms worldwide. It is also releasing for the Java Edition of Minecraft on PC platforms. It is going to be interesting to see what the rest of 2022 brings for for Minecraft after The Wild Update and whether we get a native version of Minecraft Dungeons on mobile in the future. Do you still play Minecraft often on mobile and what would you like to see this year?

