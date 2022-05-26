This refurbished MacBook Air is 77% off the usual price – New York Post

Ads

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.

Whether you want to cultivate a lucrative side hustle or simply want to spend more time binging buzz-worthy shows, it can be nice to have a computer besides your go-to work laptop. And it’s even nicer if that computer is a sleek, lightweight laptop like the MacBook Air.

Take a significant 77% off the original sticker price for this Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD. It’s on sale now for just $334.99, which is a big savings from the brand-new MSRP of $1,499.

From doing your daily rotation of couch to table to bed to tagging along for the nightly wind-down, MacBook Airs are easy to constantly keep by your side. But if a brand new Apple computer’s price tag gives you sticker shock, there’s still hope. A refurbished MacBook gives you all the bells and whistles of these costly pieces… for a fraction of the price. And though it sounds too good to be true, it really isn’t — these refurbished models are packed with everything you love from Mac, inspected for quality, and then resold to you for a seriously good deal.

This refurbished MacBook Air comes with a sharp 13.3″ display that lets you see images and videos in crystal-clear resolution. And an Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz processor means you’ll be able to stream away while multitasking thanks to that enhanced processing power.

128GB means you can seamlessly store your files and take them along anywhere, and Wi-Fi capability lets you go online anytime you can login. Its Bluetooth capability lets you easily transfer files from your other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets, and you can do all of this with a convenient seven-hour battery life from one single charge.

Snag this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for just $334.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Share Selection

source