‘Just met the Beatles’: Drake shares ‘iconic’ photo with Haim on Instagram – The Independent

Ads

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The band is touring North America, and recently stopped in Drake’s hometown of Toronto

Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profile

Haim sing song about how hungover they’re about to be while on their way to the Oscars

Drake fans were delighted after the Canadian artist shared a photo with pop trio Haim on Instagram.

In a black and white image posted on Wednesday (25 May), the Certified Lover Boy rapper is seen posing with sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.

He jokingly captioned the post: “Just met The Beatles.”

Haim are currently touring North America and Europe, and recently stopped in Drake’s hometown of Toronto to perform a show at RBC Echo Beach.

Soon after Drake posted to his Instagram, the band reposted the same image on their profile, writing: “We’re the Beatles.”

Many fans left comments on Drake’s post, with some calling on the group and the rapper to “make a song together”.

“The crossover we never knew we needed,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “So cool!! Four of my favourites in the same room.”

One more person commented that he “might get this [picture] framed.”

Earlier this year, Haim shared a brand-new song titled “Lost Track”, with a video directed by longstanding collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. All three starred along with their parents in Anderson’s 2021 movie Licorice Pizza, with Alana as co-lead opposite Cooper Hoffman.

Drake released his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, last year, and recently appeared in a collaboration on rapper Jack Harlow’s debut record.

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

{{#verifyErrors}} {{message}} {{/verifyErrors}} {{^verifyErrors}} {{message}} {{/verifyErrors}}

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Getty Images

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Log in

New to The Independent?

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

Hi {{indy.fullName}}

source