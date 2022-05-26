Mediatek Dimensity 1050 announced: The company's first mmWave-capable processor – Android Authority

Ads

Mediatek is joining the mmWave 5G party with the Dimensity 1050, its first-ever system-on-chip (SoC) supporting the fastest flavor of 5G.

Mediatek is one of the leading providers of smartphone semiconductors, with its chips used in a wide range of devices. The upcoming Dimensity 1050 is an eight-core, 6nm processor, with Mediatek using TSMC for the actual manufacturing. The new chip offers the latest mmWave, as well as sub-6GHz 5G.

The latest generation of wireless is split into a number of different flavors. The fastest 5G is mmWave, which uses 6GHz and higher spectrum to deliver speeds measured in gigabits. Unfortunately, mmWave has very limited range and building penetration. As a result, it’s important for devices that support mmWave to also support sub-6GHz spectrum to provide coverage in those areas beyond mmWave’s range.

The Dimensity 1050 delivers on all fronts pairing mmWave with sub-6GHz support and seamless switching between the two.

“The Dimensity 1050, and its combination of sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity, and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demands,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at Mediatek. “With faster, more reliable connections, and advanced camera technology, this chip delivers powerful features to help device makers to differentiate their smartphone product lines.”

The new chip also supports Wi-Fi 6E, a boon for gamers and anyone wanting the fastest Wi-Fi internet access.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1050 should start showing up in Q3 2022.

