Solana-based DeFi Land Launches its First Play-to-Earn Game – CryptoPotato

The Solana-based agriculture simulation gaming project has launched its first game with P2E mechanics.

DeFi Land, a multi-chain agriculture simulation gaming project built on the Solana blockchain, has unveiled its first play-to-earn game created to gamify all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi).

As per the press release shared with CryptoPotato, the game, scheduled to go live on May 18th at 8 PM UTC, will allow players to fish, shoot, farm, drive harvesters, carter for pets and do lots more.

In return, players will earn DFL and GOLDY, the governance and in-game tokens of the DeFi Land ecosystem. Players can use these tokens to upgrade, customize, craft, and repair their in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Players are required to own at least one DeFi Land Gen-0 NFT before they can access the P2E feature. The NFT collection currently has 22000 Gen-0 NFTs in circulation with a floor price of 0.9 SOL on NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Magic Eden.

The game also has a free mode that allows players to start their gaming adventure without initial capital. With the free-to-play feature, players can accumulate XP and move up the leaderboard to earn monthly prizes such as DFL, GOLDY, and in-game NFTs.

According to the PR, the DeFi Land ecosystem was initially launched without monetary rewards, but the project has managed to attract more than 7,500 daily users and 25,000 monthly users waiting to access the new game.

Although the game will initially go live on the Solana blockchain, the project said it plans to explore other chains in the coming months.

“Thanks to 7,500 DAU and 25,000 MAU, DeFi Land continues to climb the overall rankings. As the team prepares to launch the first of its kind Play-and-Earn game mechanics, things will get much more exciting. DeFi Land plans to explore a multichain future over the coming months, with more announcements regarding chain integrations to follow in June. An alpha mobile version of the game is in development and should be released in Q3 2022.”

DeFi Land’s first-of-its-kind play-to-earn gaming mechanics comes after a collaboration with Solana’s leading move-to-earn project STEPN.

Mandy Williams is a full-time reporter at CryptoPotato. She joined the cryptocurrency space in early 2017 during her search for financial freedom and has remained devoted to the industry.

Contact Mandy: Twitter

