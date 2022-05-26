Here is how to activate FREE Netflix subscription! But there is a catch – HT Tech

Ads

Yes, you can activate a free Netflix subscription, but first, you will need to do something else. You will have to get this Airtel plan. Telecom service provider Airtel offers Netflix subscription to new postpaid users. If you’re a new subscriber to Airtel postpaid service, then you can avail free OTT subscription like Amazon Prime and Netflix along with other benefits. Recently, Netflix has bundled its streaming service with two Airtel Postpaid Family plans to make the service more accessible to users. Under this new offer, new Airtel postpaid users can avail Basic and Standard subscriptions on Netflix and enjoy popular series like The Fame Game, Space Force, Squid Game, Money Heist, Inventing Anna. Check out the Airtel postpaid family plan details and how to activate free Netflix subscription here

Airtel Postpaid Family plan priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599 comes with free Netflix subscription. As per the reports, Rs. 1,199 plan offers access to the Netflix Basic Plan, along with two family add-on connections, 150GB data per month, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day. On the other hand, Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan offers access to Netflix Standard Plan, along with three family add-on connections, 250GB data per month, unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day. Both plans also offer a one-year Amazon Prime subscription.

Here’s how you can activate/claim your free Netflix subscription after opting for Airtel Postpaid Family plan

1. Visit the Airtel website or download Airtel Thanks app on your phone and upgrade to the Airtel Netflix bundle plan.

2. Now, visit the Discover Thanks Benefit page available on the Airtel Thanks app.

3. Go to the Enjoy your rewards section and scroll down to the Netflix tab

4. Next, tap on Claim, then Proceed to visit the Netflix website to complete the activation by registering your mobile number and setting up a password.

5. Once done, you’re all set to use the service.

After upgrading to the Airtel Netflix bundle plan, check your inbox of the registered mobile number. You’ll find an SMS with an activation link.

Tap on the link to visit the Netflix website and complete the activation.

