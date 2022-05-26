Instagram tips and tricks: How to make photo collage in Instagram story – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Instagram is one of the top social media platforms in the world. Sharing reels, posts, videos along with some really exciting features is what makes the wholesome experience of Instagram binge-use a worthwhile experience. Another feature of Instagram is the Instagram story- it remains for just 24 hours, but on it you can share whatever you want with your followers, photos, videos, posts from other accounts, reels, links, text, and what’s not. But while sharing Instagram photos, you might sometimes have to bring similar photos into one within a story instead of showcasing them separately. If you are looking for a trick to make similar photos appear as a collage in an Instagram story, then this is for you. Here is how to make photo collage in an Instagram story without third-party apps.

Open your Instagram app

Tap on ‘Your Story’ at the top left of the Instagram app

Open camera from the story.

Then, select the “Layout” icon on the left side.

Choose your layout from the given options.

Now, choose your image for each section of your collage.

Tap the gallery icon in the lower-left corner to add images, or tap the white circle to take a photo with your camera.

Once you select all the images, check if the pictures are in the right order. If not, then you can delete any of it by simply clicking on it and tapping the trash icon. Or, you can swipe it with any other existing image.

When it’s complete, tap on the checkmark.

Now share it on your Instagram story by clicking on the white arrow.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71643883300015

source