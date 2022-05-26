Bruno Mars | Lifestyle | havasunews.com – Today's News-Herald

Ads





– Stage name: Bruno Mars

– Real name: Peter Gene Hernandez

Growing up in Hawaii, little Peter Hernandez acquired the nickname Bruno from his father, who was inspired by popular wrestler Bruno Sammartino. He claims the Mars part is because girls used to say he was “out of this world,” but the pop star is also on record saying he changed his name from Hernandez because he didn’t want to be pigeonholed as a Latin artist—although he’s very clear that he didn’t change it to hide his cultural roots.

Stacker

