Earth tells us to 'GO' in weird cloud message seen from space (photo) – Space.com

Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us
By published 7 May 22
Is it a message from Mother Earth or a trick of the human brain?
The Earth is apparently trying to tell us something.
A surprising new photo from the GOES East satellite has revealed what appears to be the word “Go” written in the clouds as seen from space. The Earth view was spotted on Friday (May 6) by GOES East, which is operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“While we’re happy it’s Friday, NOAA satellites never rest,keeping a constant and vigilant watch over Earth’s weather,” NOAA officials wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab) while sharing the photo. “We were surprised to see this interesting pattering in the marine stratocumulus clouds off the coast of Chile today, that appears to form the letter ‘G.'”
Mars Illusion Photos: The ‘Face on Mars’ and Other Martian Tricks
Because it was Friday, NOAA superimposed the letters “T,” “I” and “F” on the image so it read “TGIF” (short for “Thank God It’s Friday). Fun, right?
But wait, there’s more.
“If you zoom in on this imagery, which was captured via the GOES East [satellite], the clouds seem to form the word ‘GO,'” NOAA wrote in a second Twitter post (opens in new tab).
If you zoom in on this imagery, which was captured via the #GOESEast 🛰️, the clouds seem to form the word “GO.” 😃 pic.twitter.com/JkfdzvckwPMay 6, 2022
— Powerful Landsat 9 satellite beams home 1st photos of Earth
— Mount Etna is erupting and astronauts are watching it from space
— Astronaut spots ash clouds from Tonga volcano eruption from space (photos)
A fresh look at the image does show what appears to show a giant “Go” off the coast of Chile. Is it a message to take a vacation in South America? Or for us all to go away and leave Earth alone for a bit?
Actually, it’s none of those. Seeing recognizable shapes in clouds or other unrelated objects is known as pareidolia, where the human brain sees familiar patterns in random shapes. The so-called “Face on Mars,” this wild pareidolia rat on the Red Planet and these scary screaming skull views and more from space are just a few examples of the psychological phenomenon.
While the “GO” message in Earth’ clouds is just a random shape caused by atmospheric conditions at the time, it is fun to think Mother Earth might be trying to communicate with us every now and then.
Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com’s Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter.
Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Earth tells us to 'GO' in weird cloud message seen from space (photo) – Space.com
Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us